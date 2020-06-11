SPEARFISH — Spearfish residents Perry Jewett and Zach Stone recently completed a four-day, point-to-point bicycle trip in which they rode roughly 150 miles and climbed about 15,000 feet in elevation between Spearfish and Hill City.
They reached all eight Black Hills summits boasting elevation of at least 7,000 feet and representing the state’s highest points. Jewett had wanted to take this trip for almost five years.
“Instead of just going for a ride, it’s nice to have an objective,” Jewett said. “It was a route that I chose to take mostly off-road as much as I could.”
Stone and Jewett began their journey around noon May 29 at Terry Peak, with its 7,064-foot elevation. They rode to Cheyenne Crossing and along Highway 85 to Clayton Draw to reach the second summit: Crooks Tower at 7,137 feet.
“Every single night, we rode right up until dark,” Jewett said. “We didn’t get early starts, but we were on the trails for about 14 to 16 hours each day.”
They camped near Crow’s Nest Peak (7,048 feet) that night. Crow’s Nest started the second day, and the pair cycled to Deerfield Lake for replenishing their supplies. Green Mountain (7,164 feet) marked the pair’s fourth summit.
Odakota Mountain (7,210 feet) was the fifth summit Stone and Jewett reached. They camped that night and rode to Bear Mountain (7,166 feet) the next day and made that their sixth summit.
They rode to Hill City to resupply and reached Sylvan Lake. Some hiking was required to reach Sylvan Peak (7,000 feet), which was the seventh target on the trip.
“That one, you had to hike to because there was so much downed timber,” Jewett said. “There are no roads to the top of Sylvan.”
Following a camping night at Sylvan Lake, the pair hiked to the top of Black Elk Peak (7,242 feet) because of the wilderness. They rode into Hill City, where a vehicle picked them up to end the journey June 1.
“We had mostly good weather, but we had a really bad hailstorm the first night,” Jewett said. “We woke up; there was probably an inch or two of hail on the ground on Saturday morning.”
That forced the pair to carry their bikes across muddy spots and hike until a dry trail was found.
The pair used back roads to link the peaks.
“If we couldn’t ride to the top, we hiked to the top,” Jewett said. “We were able to ride our bikes to the top of every peak except Sylvan and Black Elk Peak.”
Black Elk Peak featured wilderness, so bikes are prohibited from going to the top. A lack of roads prevented the pair from biking to the top of Sylvan Peak.
Stone and Jewett planned the route about a week before leaving.
“They were all equally challenging,” Jewett said in describing the peaks. He added some sites are high points instead of actual peaks.
Crow’s Nest comprised a series of high ridges. “When you’re on top, you have to look around to see that you’re on top,” Jewett said. A geological survey marker helped guide them.
Sylvan Peak posed the biggest challenge for the pair.
“There were several false summits,” he said. “We had to climb over a lot of downed timber with no trails or roads.”
Jewett has packed bikes for about 10 years, which includes loading the cycle and needed supplies. That helped him plan for this trip and where to go for supplies.
Stone and Jewett carried camping equipment, water filters, rain gear, and cash. They enjoyed one hot meal per day at a local establishment.
They also kept snacks throughout the day and made a number of meals.
“This was probably the most rewarding because it was a vision that I came up with on my own,” Jewett said. He also cited the task’s complexity of having to hike a bit along the way.
