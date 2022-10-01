STURGIS — The opening day of the West River Golf Challenge featured Sturgis Brown, Douglas, Rapid City central, and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders at the Boulder Canyon Golf Course.
“Today was a nine-hole meet that carries over to another nine holes tomorrow at the Meadowbrook course in Rapid City,” said Steve Keszler, Sturgis Brown’s golf coach.
Sturgis Brown’s Braxton Tieman carded the best score with a 39, followed by Layne Jensen of Rapid City Central with a 40.
Jackson Habrock, a senior on the Sturgis Brown golf team, said he faced a lot of adversity today on the course.
“Well today was a weird day for me. I hit the ball pretty well but just got unlucky on where the ball ended up. On hole seven I hit a beautiful hybrid up the hill right down the fairway but ended up in an old divot. On hole eight I hit a pretty good three wood but hit the very top limb and dropped my ball straight underneath the tree,” said Habrock. “As a senior, it is sad to say goodbye to the course for the last time playing in a high school meet. I wish I could’ve ended it with a win, but that’s ok.
Bennett Gordon, Jace Owens, Cason Sabers, Braxton Tieman, Jaxon Dodson and Jackson Habrock qualified for the Class AA state golf tournament, Monday an Tuesday, in Mitchell.
“We are excited as we qualified a whole team that will represent Sturgis Brown at the state meet,” said Keszler.
