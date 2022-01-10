West River BB Tournament starts Tuesday

NEWELL — First-round pairings for the West River Basketball Tournament set to begin Tuesday are as follows.
GIRLS’ DIVISION
Tuesday, Jan. 11
6 p.m.: Faith vs. Moorcroft at Newell, Edgemont vs. Oelrichs at Hot Springs
7:30 p.m.: Upton vs. Newell at Newell, Wall vs. Hot Springs at Hot Springs
Friday, Jan 14
3 p.m.: Consolation bracket games at Newell and Hot Springs
6 p.m.: Championship bracket games at Newell and Hot Springs
Saturday, Jan. 15
All games are at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena in Rapid City
9:30 a.m.: Seventh-place game
12:30 p.m.: Fifth-place game
3:30 p.m.: Third-place game
6:30 p.m.: Championship game
BOYS’ DIVISION
Thursday, Jan. 13
6 p.m.: Faith vs. Moorcroft at Newell, New Underwood vs. Edgemont at Hot Springs
7:30 p.m.: Upton vs. Newell at Newell, Hot Springs vs. Wall at Hot Springs
Friday, Jan. 14
4:30 p.m.: Consolation bracket games at Newell and Hot Springs
7:30 p.m.: Championship bracket games at Newell and Hot Springs
Saturday, Jan. 15
All games are at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena in Rapid City
11 a.m.: Seventh-place game
2 p.m.: Fifth-place game
5 p.m.: Third-place game
8 p.m.: Championship game
