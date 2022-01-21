Weather postpones Deadwood Snocross to March 4-5

DEADWOOD – The Deadwood Chamber of Commerce sent out a press release Friday afternoon that said due to unseasonably dry conditions and warm temperatures hampering the ability to make snow, the 2022 Deadwood Snocross event scheduled for Jan. 28-29 has been postponed with a new date slated for March 4-5, 2022.
Snocross snowmaking crews have been on-sight with equipment to make snow this past week but forecasted temperatures and snowfall amounts are not conducive to have enough snow to build the track.
Organizers apologize for any inconvenience.
Tickets purchased for the original dates will be valid for the March 4-5 dates. Those unable to attend the new dates can request a refund by calling 1-800-344-8826 or emailing tix@blackhillsvacations.com.
