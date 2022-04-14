Watertown superintendent will join SDHSAA board

PIERRE — During the annual meeting of the South Dakota High School Activities Association on Tuesday, nominations were offered for the Division II representative to the board of directors. This position must be filled by a superintendent.
The only candidate nominated was Watertown Superintendent Jeff Danielsen. He will serve a five-year term and is not eligible for re-election.
Danielsen will replace current board member Terry Rotert. Rotert, the activities director in Huron, is filling out the last year of the term of former Brookings Activities Director Randy Soma who resigned from the board when he was hired as an assistant executive director at SDHSAA.
Division II includes the state’s larger schools, excluding Sioux Falls and Rapid City which are in Division I. Those schools include Brandon Valley, Aberdeen Central, Watertown, Brookings, Mitchell, Yankton, Sturgis, Pierre, Douglas, Huron, Spearfish and Sioux Falls O’Gorman.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.