Ward FTs lift Broncs to win

BELLE FOURCHE — Mataya Ward made two free throws with two seconds left Saturday night to propel Belle Fourche past Rapid City Christian 50-49 in a Region 8A girls’ basketball tournament second-round game at Edwin Petranek Armory, in Belle Fourche. The Broncs advance to the Class A SoDak 16 game this Thursday, March 3, against Hamlin at a site to be determined.
Rapid City Christian took a 49-48 lead on Holliday Thornton’s free throw with 18 seconds left. Ward was fouled on the inside 16 seconds later to set the stage for her heroics.
“I took a lot of deep breaths, and honestly, I said a little prayer under my breath,” Ward said. She added when she was fouled, her teammates hugged her and voiced their love.
Ward said the first free throw, which tied matters at 49, felt perfect. She agreed that relieved the pressure for the second attempt, which was the game winner.
Rapid City Christian used scoring from three players to build a 12-0 lead. Dylan Stedillie’s layup and Ward’s two free throws brought Belle Fourche within 12-4.
Chloe Crago’s three-point play kept the Broncs within 15-7. An Olivia Kieffer basket put the visiting Comets ahead 17-7 at the first-quarter break.
Belle Fourche opened the second stanza on a 6-2 run. Ward’s inside jumper allowed the Broncs to cut the margin to 19-13.
Hayden Thornton’s 3-point field goal kept Rapid City Christian ahead 26-19. Sloan Young, Kaylin Garza, and Crago scored field goals as the Broncs trailed by only 26-25.
Each team scored two points to end the first half. A Grace Clooten basket kept Belle Fourche within 28-27 at halftime.
The Comets led 35-27 midway through the third quarter. Ward, Garza, Stedillie and Young scored two points apice to push Belle Fourche ahead 36-35.
Fourth-quarter play began with the teams tied at 38. Garza and Stedillie connected from 3-point range as the Broncs went ahead 44-38.
Rapid City Christian scored the next seven points. A Hayden Thornton 3-point field goal pushed the Comets ahead 45-44.
Kieffer’s 3-point field goal gave Rapid City Christian a 48-46 edge. Ward’s inside basket pulled Belle Fourche into a 48-48 tie and set the stage for the stretch run.
Garza and Ward collected 12 points apiece for Belle Fourche, whose record is now 15-7. Stedillie finished with nine points.
Rapid City Christian received 17 points from Kieffer and 13 from Holliday Thornton, who connected on four 3-point field goals. The Comets’ season ends with a 14-8 record.
“These kids: they don’t quit,” Broncs’ head coach Bill Burr said.
“They just keep playing hard, and all the credit goes to the girls. They got after it on the defensive end.”
Burr said the Broncs were over-aggressive in the early stages and overplayed some things. “Once we settled in, I thought we did a lot better,” he added.
Belle Fourche brings the number 14 seed into its game against third-seeded Hamlin.
