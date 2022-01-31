RAPID CITY — Fruitdale’s Mataya Ward and Sturgis’ Kashton Ford won their respective events at Sunday’s Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase, held Sunday afternoon at Summit Arena at The Monument.
Ward earned top honors in breakaway roping, as she turned in a time of 3.5 seconds. A 74-point in bareback riding enabled Ford to earn top honors.
“It was a really smooth run,” said Ward, who attends Belle Fourche High School. “The calves were pretty fresh, so our game plan was to just make sure that we didn’t over-run it.”
A clean run was the main aim for Ward. She was the first of 12 competitors in her event.
Sunday marked Ward’s first time in the 20X showcase. Turning in the best time was something she did not expect.
“I was about to lead my horse out to the trailer after I had watered her,” Ward said. “My dad (Vern) caught me and told me that I had to go behind the bucking chutes (for her first-place award). I was surprised, honestly.”
Despite a busy schedule that includes plenty of basketball, Ward was able to put a bit of practice time last week.
“It was really good. The horse was really nice, and I just did what I know how to do,” Ford said in describing his winning ride.
Sunday was Ford’s first time in the 20X Showcase, and he said that means a lot to him.
“To be riding in front of a big crowd like that is really cool,” Ford said. He added he was really happy and grateful to clinch the top score.
Ford had plenty of opportunity to prepare for an event like this. He rode a lot at Traylin Martin’s arena plus some sessions at Gillette College practices that Marvin Garrett conducts.
Spearfish’s Brylee Grubb tied for second place in pole bending. Her final time was 20.1 seconds.
Rance Bowden of Belle Fourche was part of the third-place team roping tandem. Bowden and Opal’s Cassidy Schuelke completed their go-round in 9.3 seconds.
Fruitdale’s Reece Reder claimed fourth place in bareback riding. The Belle Fourche High School student’s efforts enabled him to collect 64 points.
Sturgis’ Landry Haugen tied for fourth-place honors in barrel racing.Her time was 14.6 seconds.
Top-four finishers in each event follow.
Bareback riding
1 Kashton Ford (Sturgis) 74 points
2 Chase Yellowhawk (Blunt) 70
3 Devon Moore (Clear Lake) 65
4 Reece Reder (Fruitdale) 64
Breakaway roping
1 Mataya Ward (Fruitdale) 3.5 seconds
2 Bradi Fisher (Scenic) 5.0
3 Tierney Breen (Woonsocket) 12.6
4 Taylor Burgee (Pierre) 12.9
Tie down roping
1 Tate Hoffman (Highmore) 18.3 seconds
2 Treg Thorstenson (Lantry) 24.7
There were no other qualified times
Goat tying
1 Layni Stevens (St. Lawrence) 7.2 seconds
2 Devin Hunter (Huron) 7.7
3 Kate Weborg (St. Charles) 8.3
4 Kylene Baker (Buffalo Gap) 9.2
Saddle bronc riding
1 Tayson Jones (Howes) 67 points
There were no other qualified rides
Steer wrestling
1 Cayden Floyd (Buffalo) 4.3 seconds
2 Quinn Moon (Creighton) 4.6
3 Grady Aasby (Highmore) 5.0
4 Colt Dunkelberger (Huron) 5.1
Barrel racing
1 Dale Forman (Ree Heights) 14.2 seconds
2 Kaylee Fagerhaug (Wessington Springs) 14.3
3 Piper Cordes (Wall) 14.5
4 (tie) Landry Haugen (Sturgis) 14.6
4 (tie) Jonnie Anders (Elm Springs) 14.6
Pole bending
1 Tommie Martin (Hayes) 19.6 seconds
2 (tie) Brylee Grubb (Spearfish) 20.1
2 (tie) Terryn Shearer (Wall) 20.1
4 Brooke Knoll (Avon) 20.7
Team roping
1 Sage Buress (Isabel) and Rope Roghair (Isabel) 6.9 seconds
2 Layne Palmer (Kadoka) and Trey Fulle (Faith) 8.6
3 Cassidy Schuelke (Opal) and Rance Bowden (Belle Fourche) 9.3
4 Garret Phillips (Winner) and Samantha Ford (Mitchell) 15.0
Bull riding
1 Jestyn Woodward (Custer) 79 points
2 Jack Rodenbaugh (Box Elder) 76
3 Riley Shippy (Colome) 68
4 Peyton Sterkel (Merriman, Neb.) 66
