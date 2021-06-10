Wall regional high school rodeo results

WALL — Top finishers from the Wall Regional high school rodeo follow. Events were held Friday, June 4 through Sunday, June 6.
BAREBACK RIDING
First go-round
1 Cooper Filipek (Rapid City) 69 points
2 Kashton Ford (Sturgis) 65
Second go-round
1 Cooper Filipek (Rapid City) 72 points
2 Kashton Ford (Sturgis) 66
BARREL RACING
First go-round
1 Landry Haugen (Sturgis) 16.725 seconds
4 Shania Larive (Sturgis) 17.069
6 Sidney Peterson (Sturgis) 17.195
8 Presley Johnson (Vale) 17.233
Second go-round
1 Landry Haugen (Sturgis) 16.424 seconds
4 Shania Larive (Sturgis) 16.996
5 Presley Johnson (Vale) 17.030
9 Wregan Brown (Piedmont) 17.158
BREAKAWAY ROPING
First go-round
1 Shelby Derner (New Underwood) 2.92 seconds
2 Landry Haugen (Sturgis) 3.06
8 Acelyn Brink (Newell) 3.69
10 Wregan Brown (Piedmont) 6.92
Second go-round
1 Piper Cordes (Wall) 2.22 seconds
8 Landry Haugen (Sturgis) 4.14
10 Shania Larive (Sturgis) 4.64
BULL RIDING
First go-round
1 Jestyn Woodward (Custer) 72 points
2 Koyer Kelly (Whitewood) 42
Second go-round
1 Tack Tines (Interior) 67 points
2 Thayne Elshere (Hereford) 65
BOYS’ CUTTING
1 Cedar Gabriel (Quinn) 70 points
Second go-round
1 Caden Stoddard (Norris) 70 points
GOAT TYING
First go-round
1 T Merrill (Wall) 7.79 seconds
2 Acelyn Brink (Newell) 8.11
10 Taylor Price (Whitewood) 11.79
Second go-round
1 Isabel Risse (Martin) 7.56 seconds
4 Acelyn Brink (Newell) 8.71
5 Landry Haugen (Sturgis) 8.87
10 Taylor Price (Whitewood) 10.01
GIRLS’ CUTTING
First go-round
1 Elizabeth Haiar (Rapid City) 72 points
3 Sidney Peterson (Sturgis) 69
6 Landry Haugen (Sturgis) 66
8 Taylor Price (Whitewood) 62
Second go-round
1 Sophia Meyer (Rapid City) 72 points
2 Landry Haugen (Sturgis) 71.5
4 Sidney Peterson (Sturgis) 69
5 Taylor Price (Whitewood) 68
POLE BENDING
First go-round
1 Tessa Caspers (New Underwood) 21.119 seconds
2 Landry Haugen (Sturgis) 21.234
7 Sidney Peterson (Sturgis) 22.469
9 Lexi Long (Red Owl) 22.570
10 Jean Hart (Piedmont) 22.717
Second go-round
1 Sidney Peterson (Sturgis) 21.803 seconds
7 Taylor Price (Whitewood) 22.525
8 Jean Hart (Piedmont) 22.538
REINED COW HORSE
First go-round
1 Cadell Brunsch (Pine Ridge) 147 points
2 Landry Haugen (Sturgis) 145.5
4 Jean Hart (Piedmont) 139.5
10 Taylor Price (Whitewood) 122.5
Second go-round
1 Cadell Brunsch (Pine Ridge) 144.5 points
2 Jean Hart (Piedmont) 141
4 Landry Haugen (Sturgis) 135.5
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
First go-round
1 Talon Elshere (Hereford) 69 points
3 Jackson Ford (Sturgis) 63
Second go-round
1 Talon Elshere (Hereford) 74 points
3 Thayne Elshere (Hereford) 67
STEER WRESTLING
First go-round
1 Jackson Ford (Sturgis) 6.35 seconds
4 Talon Elshere (Hereford) 8.70
Second go-round
1 Rio Nutter (Rapid City) 5.13 seconds
6 Talon Elshere (Hereford) 18.11
TEAM ROPING
First go-round
1 Jade Byrne (Martin) and Gabe Glines (Smithwick) 7.44 seconds
3 Talon Elshere (Hereford) and Thayne Elshere (Hereford) 9.31
6 Sidney Peterson (Sturgis) and Isabel Risse (Martin) 10.86
9 Acelyn Brink (Newell) and Landry Haugen (Sturgis) 17.66
Second go-round
1 Tegan Fite (Hermosa) and Rio Nutter (Rapid City) 7.53 seconds
8 Sidney Peterson (Sturgis) and Isabel Risse (Martin) 26.85
9 Talon Elshere (Hereford) and Thayne Elshere (Hereford) 32.39
TIE DOWN ROPING
First go-round
1 Cade Hammerstrom (New Underwood) 10.76 seconds
Second go-round
1 Rio Nutter (Rapid City) 10.02 seconds
