Utah rider earns Xtreme Bulls title

RAPID CITY — Josh Frost of Randlett, Utah, emerged as the champion from Friday night's PRCA Xtreme Bulls Tour event held at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Frost scored 91.5 points on the bull named D-Day. That score was the best in the 40-rider field.
Ky John Hamilton of Mackay, Australia, earned second place by collecting 90.5 points on the bull named Muley Madness.
Top finishers follow.
1 Josh Frost (Randlett, Utah) 91.5 points on D-Day, $4,004.40
2 Ky John Hamilton (Mackay, Australia) 90.5 on Muley Madness, $3,070.04
3 Stetson Wright (Milford, Utah) 89 on Dr Campbell, $2,269.16
4 Chris Bechtold (Booker, Texas) 88.5 on Mad Money, $1,468.28
5 Brady Portenier (Caldwell, Idaho) 87.5 on Bandit, $934.36
6 Wyatt Gregg (Belle Fourche, S.D.) 86.5 on Jambalaya, $667.40
7 Ruger Piva (Challis, Idaho) 86 on Law & Order, $533.92
8 (tie) Sage Steele Kimzey (Salado, Texas) 85 on Dark Twister, $200.22
8 (tie) Clayton Sellars (Fruitland Park, Fla.) 85 on Sitting Bull, $200.22
