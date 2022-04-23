Use of exploding targets are Illegal on the Black Hills National Forest

CUSTER — While recreational shooting is allowed on the Black Hills National Forest, it is unlawful to shoot at or use exploding targets anywhere on the Black Hills National Forest.
A regional closure order prohibits the use of exploding targets on National Forest Lands.
The order states, “The following act is prohibited in Region 2 - using an explosive, which is any chemical compound, mixture, or device that has the primary or common purpose of which is to function by explosion (including exploding targets). 36 C.F.R. § 261.52(b).” Persons shooting at exploding targets can face a fine of up to $5,000 or imprisonment of not more than 6 months, or both.
Exploding targets can be purchased legally and are intended for use as a target for firearms practice.
Exploding targets generally consist of two or more separate chemical components that become an explosive when mixed.
The powder components are kept separate within individual containers for sale and transport. Once mixed, however, the components become explosive, and thus are subject to federal explosive laws and regulations.
The targets explode when struck by a bullet. When detonated, exploding targets often result in a fireball that can ignite vegetation and surrounding materials resulting at times in a wildfire. Several wildfires have been caused by use of exploding targets this year on the Black Hills National Forest. The explosion also causes other risks to an individual’s health and safety.
“We continue to see use of exploding targets on the Forest,” said Scott Jacobson, public affairs officer for the Black Hills National Forest. “Our objective is to educate the public that use of exploding targets is illegal, use of these targets in vegetation causes wildfires, and use of these targets poses a safety risk to the public, our communities, our employees and first responders.”
