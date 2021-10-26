U.S. Masters Swimming Club comes to Spearfish

SPEARFISH — If you are 18 years or older and can swim one length of the pool we can help with your stroke technique and endurance
Competitive Tri-Swim Masters (CTSM) LLC will be offering coached workouts, at the BHSU - Donald E. Young Center pool, for fitness, competitive, and triathlon swimmers.
In addition to daily coached workouts, CTSM is a club for swimmers to enjoy swimming with their peers and joining each other in camaraderie, swim technique clinics, club socials, group swims, and for the competitors, swim meets and open water races; this includes triathletes too.
Please come to the information sessions to learn about Masters swimming and try a free coached workout on the following days:
Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., and swim 7-8 p.m.
An adult learn to swim programming will be available too.
Those that are fearful of the water or just beginner swimmers can learn to be safe in the water and progress to swimming.
Pre-Masters swimming workouts during all Masters practices are available.
Swimmers not ready for a full Masters workout, or ALTS swimmers, can move up to Pre Masters workouts too.
Come out and meet Coach Christine, a Level 4 certified U.S. Masters swimming coach.
There will be free raffles for assorted swim practice gear.
For more information contact Christine at CTSMHeadCoach@gmail.com or text/call (626) 641-5680.
