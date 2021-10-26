U.S. Masters Swimming Club comes to Spearfish

Dylan Stedillie (Belle Fourche volleyball): In matches against St. Thomas More and Spearfish, Stedillie had 10 service aces (36-40 for 90%), six kills (+174), 30 digs, and five blocks.

Callie Wince (Spearfish volleyball): Wince, a junior libero for the Lady Spartans, had two service aces, a 2.11 passing average, and 47 digs for the week.

Nolan Wahlfeldt (Belle Fourche football): Against Spearfish, Wahlfeldt was 17 of 30 passing for 231 yards and one touchdown, and he had 22 yards rushing yards with one touchdown. He also had two tackles on defense.

Peyton Millis (Spearfish football): Millis had 8 catches for 128 yards and had 3 solo tackles and 2 assisted tackles in a 28-21 win over Belle Fourche.. He was also 4/4 on PAT's.

Aiden Voyles (Belle Fourche cross country): Voyles earned ninth place for the Bronc boys in 16 minutes 57.99 seconds, which helped the team place 4th overall at the Class A cross country meet Saturday.

