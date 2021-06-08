U-14 softball champs

RAPID CITY — SD Premier won the 14U Division in the Rapid City Invitational, played June 3-5. The team went undefeated in six games of play, battling 95 degree heat and wind to beat SD United (Rapid City) 3-2 in the championship game Sunday. Pictured are, back row: Brooklynn Yackley, Paige Hartman, Avery Long, Lilly Sadowski, and Hailey Pollreisz. Front row: Taylor Vito, Tabatha Zandstra, Abbi Johnson, Danika Brown, and Lanie O’Connell. Coaches Zac Zandstra, Tony Kemp and Alexis Kemp.
