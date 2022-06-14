Tye Chandler captures Deadwood PBR crown

DEADWOOD — Tye Chandler conquered a 38-rider field to capture the top spot at the Deadwood PBR Challenger Series event that ended Saturday night at the Days of ’76 Rodeo Grounds in Deadwood.
Chandler, a resident of Celina, Texas, scored a total of 263 points on three go-rounds. He edged Staley, N.C., rider Gage Gay (259.50 on three) and Muleshoe, Texas competitor Dalton Kasel (258.50 on three).
Competition took place Friday and Saturday, with the riders competing for 10 spots in the short go-round.
Cody Casper of Newport, Wash., held the lead after two go-rounds by scoring a total of 175 points. Chandler was second at 173 points, with Gay (170.5 points) and Kasel (170) rounding out the top four.
A 90-point score in the short go-round enabled Chandler to clinch the title. Gay’s efforts in that go-round were good for 89 points; Kasel finished with 88.50 points. Those three turned in the only qualified rides in the short go-round.
Aaron Williams, Chandler, and Casper tied for the first-round lead; each collected 87.50 points. Williams is a resident of Pismo Beach, Calif.
Second-round competition included a pair of 88.50-point rides. Those came courtesy of Brady Oleson (Blackfoot, Idaho) and Elijah Mora (Wiggins, Colo.)
Top-10 finishers in the average follow.
1 Tye Chandler (Celina, Texas) 263 points on three go-rounds
2 Gage Gay (Staley, N.C.) 259.50 on three
3 Dalton Kasel (Muleshoe, Texas) 258.50 on three
4 Cody Casper (Newport, Wash.) 175 on two
5 (tie) Brady Oleson (Blackfoot, Idaho) 88.50 on one
5 (tie) Elijah Mora (Wiggins, Colo.) 88.50 on one
7 Koltin Hevalow (Smithville, Mo.) 88 on one
8 Aaron Williams (Pismo Beach, Calif.) 87.50 on one
9 (tie) Eli Vastbinder (Statesville, N.C.) 86.50 on one
9 (tie) Jake Morinec (Mokena, Ill.) 86.50 on one
9 (tie) Dakota Louis (Browning, Mont.) 86.50 on one
