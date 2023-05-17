Two BHSU track athletes finish in top 5 May 17, 2023 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Silvia Tim Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BHSU Sports InformationSPEARFISH — Black Hills State‘s track and field team sent three Yellow Jackets on the road Saturday to compete, with two landing in the top five of their respective events.Sully Mack competed in the javelin throw at the Loper Twilight at the University of Nebraska-Kearney,lugging a 50.59m spear to finish in fourth place. Sylvia Brown and Tim Brown were sent to Portland, Ore. for the Portland Distance Carnival.Sylvia Brown competed in the women’s 5K run, and Tim Brown competed in the men’s 3,000-meter Steeplechase.In the men’s Steeplechase, Tim Brown ran a 9:05.96 that put the senior in fifth place.That mark bumped his ranking in DII from the 28th to the 25th best time in the nation, and he currently sits in sixth place in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.Sylvia Brown clocked a 17:31.03 5K run to land in sixth place.Up NextThe track and field season comes to a close at the end of May as the NCAA DII Outdoor National Championship Thursday through Saturday, in Pueblo, Colo.To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesFlagship Rocksino by Hard Rock coming to DeadwoodJack receives his wishDeadwood Chamber of Commerce names interim executive directorWilliams selected as the new Spearfish High School principalPlayground construction at Evans Park launches into actionWalters named region Teacher of the YearUSA has smallest beef herd in 60 yearsHigh water damages area roads, surveys underwayStructure fire on Tilford RoadFlooding closes road over False Bottom Creek Images CommentedGeorge Clooney thinks Johnny Depp and Mark Wahlberg 'regret' Ocean's Eleven snub (1)Thursday night crash with plow causes injuries (1) Trending Recipes Trending Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.