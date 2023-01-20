SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University track and field athletes Breanne Fuller and Sully Mack recently received Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference honors as announce Tuesday by the conference’s main office.
Fuller was named the RMAC’s Women’s Track Athlete of the Week for her performance at he Merle Hanson Open Jan. 14-15, in Spearfish.
Fuller finished first in two events, and she beat a personal best mark and broke a school record, which she previously set, in the preliminaries of the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.69, before placing first in the finals with a time of 7.74 finish.
Her previous record was a 7.71 at the Stinger Open last season.
Fuller also placed first in the 200-meter finals with a time of 25.92.
Mack was been named the RMAC’s Men’s Field Athlete of the Week.
At the Myrle Hanson Open, Mack competed in the weight throw event, and placed second in the finals after with a throw of 16.90-meters, which was only 0.15m short of his personal best mark of 17.05-meters.
The senior hit that throw at last season’s RMAC Indoor Track and Field Championships.
This is the first-time Mack has been awarded the honor in his career, coming off the 2022 indoor season where he was named to All-RMAC second team for the weight throw.
