Two BHSU teams receive RMAC honor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two Black Hills State University (BHSU) athletic teams, football and men’s basketball, earned the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) Brechler Award on Thursday afternoon.
These awards are presented to the team that compiles the highest grade-point average (GPA) for each of its 21 league-sponsored sports.
The men’s basketball team led the league with a 3.581 GPA, and the football team finished with a 2.995 GPA. Both averages are on a 4.000-point scale.
BHSU was one of only three teams in the conference to lead more than one league-sponsored sport in team GPA. Of the 21 RMAC sports, Westminster led the way by leading in nine of them and Regis collected five.
The Brechler Awards are named in honor of Paul W. Brechler, a former RMAC commissioner (1976-90), and his wife Wanda Brechler, who were the first inductees into the RMAC Hall of Fame. Each team’s GPA is calculated by dividing the total quality points by the total number of credits for each semester. Team GPAs are submitted to the RMAC office by each institution’s compliance administrator.
