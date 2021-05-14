Two BHSU softball players earn RMAC honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Black Hills State University softball players Crystal Amaral and Bell Luebken have earned All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference honorable mention status.
Crystal Amaral
Amaral was the staple of the Yellow Jacket pitching staff. Luebken paced the team offensively as a true freshman.
She pitched 13 complete games: second best in the conference. Amaral was third with 114 2/3 innings pitched and fourth with 85 strikeouts.
Bell Luebken
Luebken paced the team in batting while leading the infield at the shortstop position. She recorded 93 assists, good for second place in the conference.
She played in all 38 Black Hills State games and finished sixth in the conference in batting (.437 average), hits (55), and on-base percentage (.493). Her 88 total bases were good for 11th in that category.
Luebken’s efforts also included eight home runs, nine doubles, 20 RBI, 14 walks, and only 10 strikeouts.
Black Hills State finished with a record of three wins, 34 losses, and one tie this season.
