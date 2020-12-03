FORT WORTH, Texas — Deadwood’s Days of ’76, Black Hills Roundup in Belle Fourche, and Rapid City Rodeo from the Black Hills Stock Show won awards at the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association awards banquet, Wednesday night in Fort Worth, Texas.
Days of ‘76 won the 2020 Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year, Black Hills Roundup won 2020 Medium Rodeo of the Year, and Rapid City Rodeo won the 2020 Large Indoor Rodeo Award.
This is the first time the Days of ’76 has received a Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year nod. From 2004 to 2017, this rodeo set in the historic town of Deadwood in the Black Hills of South Dakota took home Medium Rodeo of the Year honors by the PRCA.
Prior to that, the rodeo took home Small Rodeo of the Year awards four times, along with multiple Badlands Circuit Rodeo of the Year awards. The Days of ’76 has also been inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame. In 2018, the Days of ‘76 moved to the Large Outdoor Rodeo category.
“Its very humbling. This will be the 19th time we’ve won Rodeo of the Year,” said Ted Thompson, the 2020 Deadwood Days of ‘76 rodeo chairman. “This category, Outdoor Large Rodeo is about as large of a rodeo as there are in America.’
Thompson said the award was voted on by their peers, the cowboys, the cowgirls, the stock contractors, the contract personnel all vote.
“It’s just amazing we have such a big fan base, and the cowboys love our rodeo. They love coming to the Black Hills,” Thompson said.
Days of ’76 also made the history, becoming the first PRCA, to win small, medium and large outdoor rodeo of the year awards, and been inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame.
We’ve won every category there is. There aren’t any other rodeos that can say that,” said Thompson. “We are so thankful for all the past people who have been on our board, volunteers that have helped for so many years, and the city of Deadwood. You couldn’t ask for a better partner.”
The Black Hills Roundup captured the Medium Outdoor Rodeo of the Year honor for the third consecutive year.
“It means the world,” Black Hills Roundup Chairman Keith Anderson said. “It’s pretty cool, pretty humbling to be recognized on this level with so many great rodeos out there.”
Anderson said the award demonstrates how fortunate the Roundup is to enjoy great support from volunteers, fans, sponsors, state officials, and city officials.
He added it is very exciting and fulfilling for the committee and board to know that they have done a great job and continue to do so.
The COVID-19 pandemic provided extra challenges for this year’s Roundup preparation. Anderson said the Roundup received support that was second to none.
Roundup members continue work toward the 2021 event. Around 12 members are in Arlington this week holding meetings, following up on specialty acts and contractors. Anderson said preparations of this type are for two or three years in the future.
Calls for comment from Rapid City Rodeo were not immediately returned.
Other rodeo nominees were:
Small Rodeo of the Year: Alamosa, Colo.; Blackfoot, Idaho; Jerome, Idaho; Mesquite, Texas; and Yuma, Colo.
Medium Rodeo of the Year: Burwell, Neb; Cave Creek, Ariz.; Coleman, Texas, and Guymon, Okla.
Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year: Cody, Wyo.: Dodge City, Kan.; Gooding, Idaho; Prescott, Ariz.; and Spanish Fork, Utah
Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year: Arlington, Texas; Denver, Colo.; Fort Worth, Texas; and San Antonio, Texas.
