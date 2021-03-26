Trapping success in 2021

SIOUX FALLS — With a new year, comes a new program at the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks’ Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls.
Education staff have developed and implemented a new program aimed at getting people interested in trapping.
The program followed a mentoring style where one-on-one instruction was the focus.
“The goal of the class was to get students involved in all things trapping. We want people to learn the basics on how to be successful,” said Derek Klawitter, one of the campus’ lead instructors.
The program discussed the importance of trapping along with the ethics and responsibilities of placing and setting traps out on the landscape.
Once the students had enough knowledge to leave the classroom, it was off to the field to set traps for winter coyotes.
Snares and live traps were used in the first phase of the program because of their ease of use and availability.
Later phases of the class will include foot holds and body gripping traps.
The students, now with the knowledge and confidence to get started, walked the land with their instructors to scout out prime locations.
They settled on a crick running through a draw that showed plenty of sign.
Each student got to set snares in hopes of a wily furbearer being caught in the coming days.
In Eastern South Dakota, trappers must check their traps every 48 hours.
Every other morning our students met up with the instructors and drove out to where the traps had been set.
The students were successful using their live traps on the very first check.
They caught a possum and were instantly hooked.
It was a slower start with the snares, but by the third check, they had scored their very first coyote.
“It is really fun trying to figure out what the animals are up to. We can see tracks in the snow but actually trapping one was awesome,” one of the students remarked.
South Dakota is home to many species of furbearing animals. Large numbers of coyote, raccoon, beaver and muskrat occur in South Dakota as well as good numbers of bobcats, mink and red fox.
All animals harvested during this course were later used in a skinning class also held at the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls.
Trapping is never a sure thing, but with a little know-how, some luck, and persistence, this outdoor opportunity can keep the young and old, novice and experienced, interested for generations.
Trapping is a long-standing and deeply rooted tradition in South Dakota, and the department will continue to educate people on this recreational pastime that serves as a valuable tool for wildlife management, and allows sportsmen and women another opportunity to experience the outdoors.
For more details on GFP trapping classes or how to get involved, please visit https://gfp.sd.gov/trapping-education/.
