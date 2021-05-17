STURGIS — Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown track and field athletes competed for top honors at Friday’s Black Hills Conference meet at Sturgis’ Woodle Field.
Spearfish collected 172 points for the boys’ team title. Sturgis Brown was second with 143 points, followed by Belle Fourche (fifth place at 78 points) and Lead-Deadwood ninth at 16 points).
Sturgis Brown scored 182 points for the girls’ team title, with Spearfish second at 177 points. Belle Fourche was fifth with 38.5 points; Lead-Deadwood finished ninth at 20 points.
“We had some good things happen today,” Spearfish head coach Aaron Nida said. “Madeline Cross went 9 feet 6 inches in the pole vault to take second place. We placed three girls and three boys in vault, so really happy with that. Also the girls’ long jump took first and second, and overall just a great day.”
Nida cited other highlights for the Spartans. They included Brayden Delahoyde and Drason Craig finishing second and third, respectively, in the boys’ high jump; Carson Diedrich winning the boys’ pole vault; Jaden Guthmiller winning the boys’ 100- and 200-meter dashes and leading off the boys’ 1,600 sprint medley relay; and Keenan Urdiales finishing first in the boys’ 800 run, second in the boys’ 1,600 run, and second in the boys’ 3,200 run.
Spearfish’s Halle Rogers won the girls high jump at 5 feet 0 inches and is looking forward to the state meet. Rogers has jumped her eighth-grade and ninth-grade years at the state meet but was out with an injury her sophomore year.
“It was not my best jump, but certainly fun. I am trying to shoot for 5 foot 4 inches, with 5 foot three inches being my best,” Rogers said.
Guthmiller said he focused on his blocks before the 100-meter dash because of recent struggles.
“Coming out I felt strong and fast, and not seeing nobody was really nice. I also felt fast in the top end, really striding out, getting long strides in and finishing through the finish line,” Guthmiller said after his winning time of 11.01 seconds.
“We had some good surprises, and great performances by both our girls’ and boys’ teams,” Sturgis Brown head coach Blake Proefrock said.
Proefrock praised the first-place girls’ 4x200-meter relay, boys’ 4x800 relay, and boys’ 4x400 relay for their efforts.
“We had a lot of kids reaching their potential and beyond. Our mindset is shifting towards getting better these last two weeks of the season,” Proefrock said.
Sturgis Brown’s Makayla Keffeler won the girls’ triple jump at 34 feet 8.75 inches and placed third in the long jump at 15-10.25.
“This is my second meet coming off an injury. It is not my longest jump and not what I wanted to jump, but it was a great day and I was glad I got to,” Keffeler said.
Belle Fourche head coach Bill Abell said the boys’ 4x100-meter relay was a highlight.
“I can’t believe it, had good exchanges, and missed the school record by three one-hundredths of a second,” Abell said.
Other highlights Abell mentioned were Lane Longbrake vaulting 11 feet, Shelby Moke with an 87-foot-plus girls’ discus throw, and Logan Goeders with a 126-foot-plus throw in the boys’ discus.
Longbrake’s pole vault height was a personal best. He had a 10-foot, 3-inch personal best coming into Friday and cleared 10-6 on his first attempt.
“I was pretty stoked about that, and then it moved to 11 feet and got that on the first try too. I kind of biffed it at 11 feet 6 inches pretty hard but overall a great day,” said Longbrake.
“It was a great day, perfect weather, and it is really great for these kids with a lot of personal records across the board.” Lead-Deadwood head coach Will Malde said.
Highlights for Malde included James Pierce at second place in the boys’ triple jump, Joselyn Dirksen at fourth in the girls’ triple jump, the relays, and the pole vaulters’ improvement.
“The boys’ medley was a lot of fun. The team wanted to better their time in the state ranks. We were shooting to drop four seconds, and they dropped 10 seconds,” Malde added.
Pierce said his 40-foot, 7.50-inch distance was not his best jump. He added he missed his mark when the day started.
“Not making it put me in a head space of what is going to happen and how will that work. My first couple jumps were not good, scratched, and a 38-foot jump, so I took a break and went into the finals and jumped the 40 feet 7 inches to get second place,” Pierce said.
Pierce said his best jump this season was 42 feet 9 inches at the Custer Invitational.
Belle Fourche and Lead-Deadwood will now prepare for the region meet next Thursday in Spearfish and the Scoopers and Spartans will compete in the Black Hills Invitational in Sturgis on Tuesday.
