BOX ELDER – Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown athletes battled for top honors at the Black Hills Conference track meet held Friday at Patriot Stadium.
The Spearfish boys collected 162 points for the team title. Sturgis Brown placed second at 139.5 points, with Belle Fourche sixth at 48 and Lead-Deadwood tying for ninth at 23.
Spearfish and Custer tied for the girls’ team title at 164 points apiece. Sturgis Brown was third at 130.5, followed by Belle Fourche (fourth at 60) and Lead-Deadwood (11th at 16.5).
Winning individual and relay championship titles from Spearfish included: Anna Hoffman in the girls’ 100- and 300-meter hurdles; Jaden Guthmiller in the boys’ 200 dash; Keenan Urdiales in the boys’ 800, 1600, and 3200 runs; Peyton VanDeest in the girls’ 3200 run; Avery Kirk in the girls’ high jump; Brayden Delahoyde in the boys’ high jump; Sophey Spraitz in the girls’ javelin; Sofie Guthmiller in the girls’ long jump; Gretchen Adamski in the girls’ pole vault; the boys’ 4x100 meter relay by Max Engen, Hunter Walters, Kaleb Ranek, and Guthmiller; boys’ 4x200 relay with Hunter Walters, Cole Malo, Engen, and Dago Rodriguez; girls’ 4x400 relay with Hoffman, Hanna Bjorkman, Tessa Lucas, and Josie Tobin; and girls’ 4x800 relay with Auna Taglioli, Siera Sandford, Charlie Nickles, and Madie Donovan.
Keenan Urdiales, Spearfish senior, set a new conference record in the 1600 run at 4 minutes 20 seconds.
“It was fun, I just trying to keep it smooth and easy, and trying to win and get the points. The last 1600 run I did was in Colorado and was at 6,000 feet and ran it in 4 minutes and 18 seconds, so it is nice to be back in South Dakota and run a good race,” said Urdiales.
Results for the javelin event were not officially scored at the meet. Spearfish head coach Aaron Nida said that is because the class A and B schools do not officially have that event. Class AA schools Spearfish and Sturgis Brown have javelin.
“I thought our kids competed very well,” Nida said. “We had a little adversity early, but they just kept going and didn’t let it affect them too much.”
Nida said Sofie Guthmiller’s winning effort in the girls’ long jump was a personal record and placed her on the Top 10 list. He added Adamski set a personal mark in the pole vault, and Drason Craig set a personal best in the boys’ 400 dash by 1.5 seconds.
Belle Fourche conference champions included Aiden Giffin in the boys’ long jump; Mataya Ward in the girls’ triple jump; and the girls 4x100 meter relay with Tori Brill, Kailey Nowowiejski, Dru Keegan, and Ward.
“We had a pretty good showing today. The wind was a factor, but Dru Keegan had the meet of her career, got a personal record and tied with fifth in our all school records,” Belle Fourche head coach Bill Abell said.
“Our girls’ 4x100 meter relay, we have been bouncing around trying to find the fourth leg, and Tori’s (Brill) time has been coming down so we put it together and they set the school record. It may have been divine intervention because when they started the wind went down, ran, and then the wind came right back up.
“We had three guys that all got their personal bests in pole vault, and Aiden Giffin won the long jump,” Abell said.
Sturgis Brown head coach Blake Proefrock talked about his team’s performance.
“It has been a pretty good day overall. We have had some victories and some relay wins, Aiden (Hedderman) winning the hurdles, and some great jumps and a lot of personal records,” said Proefrock.
“Was proud of Rachel Banks getting second in the triple jump; she is really improving and some new athletes here doing pretty well. We had three guys and three girls in the finals in triple jump. Cali Ewing taking second in the high jump, and that is pretty good and a lot of good performance in the sprints.”
Sturgis Browns’ conference champions included Hedderman in the boys’ 110 hurdles; Iris Zylstra in the girls’ 800 meter run; Konner Berndt in boys’ javelin; and the girls’ 4x200 relay with Sawyer Dennis, Charlotte Fjelstad, Zoey Goebel, and Kyasia Jones.
Hedderman talked about his championship run in the 110 hurdles.
“We had some good wind at our back, and I was just thinking the whole time to stay low and so I ran a complete good race for the first time this whole year and ended up with a 15.12 which is now first in the State Class AA. My personal best before was 15.47 so it was a good race,” Hedderman said.
Lead-Deadwood head coach Will Malde shared his thoughts on the day.
“It has been a really good day, very thankful the wind calmed down a little, and we had all kinds of personal records today,” said Malde.
“That was the plan coming into today: all of the training, and everything we have done is all about this week and next and then state. We had some kids really step up, almost everyone that ran the 100 meter had a personal best and ran really solid.
“James Pierce high jumped for the first time in his career and took fourth place with a 5-foot, 7- inch jump.”
The Spartans and Scoopers are back in action on Tuesday at the Last Chance meet in Rapid City. The Broncs and Golddiggers will be at the Region 8A meet Thursday at Rapid City Christian.
See the story on page 14 for final area results.
