RAPID CITY — The first track meet of the season drew a large number of athletes Saturday at Sioux Park in Rapid City
This was the first time schools were able to compete in track and field since 2019, with the 2020 season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have a lot of young kids that haven’t run track before, or haven’t run for a while, and so it has been going well. The kids have stepped up, and we had some surprises in a couple of the areas,” said Aaron Nida, Spearfish’s head track and field coach. “Right now, we will get a good gauge on where we are, and where do we need to go from here, and get our foundation set.”
The Spearfish girls’ 4x800-meter relay team, consisting of Hanna Bjorkman, Lilyana Simek, Callie Wince, and Josie Tobin, won the event with a time of 10 minutes 43:83 seconds.
“I was really impressed with them, and we have a pretty good group of kids to put together a strong relay,” Nida said.
Spearfish freshman Brayden Delahoyde won the boys’ high jump with a jump of six feet.
“I was really nervous,” he said. “My teammates and coaches helped me reached my personal record. It was a great start to the season.”
Blake Proefrock, Sturgis Brown’s head track and field coach, said it was nice to be able to compete.
“It is nice to actually have a meet after 20 months with last year’s season cancelled, and it is typical to see all of the elements, wind, snow, rain, sleet. But overall, the kids performed pretty well with just a couple ups and downs,” said Proefrock. “We were teaching a lot of young athletes new things, and we also have some veteran runners, and it is nice to see them come back and do really well.”
Sturgis Brown senior Brodie Eisenbraun won the boys’ 300-meter hurdles in 42.90 seconds and placed third in the boys’ 110-meter hurdles (17.00 seconds).
“I think quite a few of our hurdlers set a personal record. After taking a year off, you hope they improve, and most of them did,” Proefrock said.
“We didn’t have as many entries as usual because of prom (Saturday), but we had some really respectable long jumps, and our boys’ 4x800 looked solid, with three of those never running an 800 before, so I really like that,” said Bill Abell, Belle Fourche head track and field coach. “I am not sure, but I don’t think Mataya Ward has ever long jumped before, and she landed a 15-foot, 10-inch jump. So from what I am seeing, I like where we are at.”
Sturgis Brown senior Traeton Monahan competed in the 800-meter run and took third in 2 minutes 8.30 seconds, just behind two Rapid City Stevens runners.
“Overall, I felt it was a decent start to the season but there is lots of room for improvement. After 22 months, it was great to be back on the track,” Monahan said.
The area features Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown. Event winners and other top-five area placers follow:
Girls’ 100-meter dash
1 Matayah Yellow Mule (Rapid City Central) 12.80 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 3 Sawyer Dennis 13.00.
Girls’ 200-meter dash
1 Jordyn Larsen (Custer) 27.80 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 3 Sawyer Dennis 28.20. Belle Fourche 4 (tie) Mataya Ward 28.40.
Girls’ 400-meter dash
1 Carsyn Mettler (Rapid City Stevens) 1 minute 2.80 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 2 Sawyer Dennis 1:04.10. Spearfish: 4 Hanna Bjorkman 1:04.80, 5 (tie) Tessa Lucas 1:05.30.
Girls’ 800-meter run
1 Brionna Holso (Rapid City Stevens) 2 minutes 29.50 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 4 (tie) Paige Willnerd 2:34.90.
Girls’ 1,600-meter run
1 A.J. Carr (Rapid City Stevens) 5 minutes 30 seconds.
Girls’ 3,200-meter run
1 Logan Bunney (Spearfish) 15 minutes 28.00 seconds. Other Spearfish: 2 Alira Termes 15:52.90.
Girls’ 100-meter hurdles
1 Anna Lewis (Custer) 16.60 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 4 Kaylee Whatley 17.70, 5 Payton Hedderman 17.80.
Girls’ 300-meter hurdles
1 Maria Bouman (Spearfish) 51.50 seconds. Other Spearfish: 3 Halle Fjelland 54.30. Sturgis Brown: 4 Kaylee Whatley 55.00, 5 Payton Hedderman 55.40.
Girls’ 4x100-meter relay
1 Custer A 54.30 seconds. Spearfish C finished second in 55.60 seconds.
Girls’ 4x800-meter relay
1 Spearfish A 10 minutes 43.83 seconds.
Girls’ high jump
1 Matayah Yellow Mule (Rapid City Central) 5 feet 4 inches. Spearfish: 4 Maria Bouman 4-10.
Girls’ pole vault
1 Madeline Cross (Spearfish) 8 feet 0 inches.
Girls’ long jump
1 Claire Fierro (Rapid City Stevens) 17 feet 3.50 inches. Spearfish: 3 Stella Marcus 17-2.25. Sturgis Brown: 4 Makayla Keffeler 16-4.
Girls’ triple jump
1 Makayla Keffeler (Sturgis Brown) 35 feet 5.50 inches. Spearfish: 3 Stella Marcus 34-6.75. Other Sturgis Brown: 4 Novali Dinkins 34-3.25, 5 Sawyer Dennis 31-1.
Girls’ shot put
1 Kellyn Kortemeyer (Custer) 44 feet 11 inches. Spearfish: 5 Kiana Stahlecker 29-9.
Girls’ discus
1 Kellyn Kortemeyer (Custer) 123 feet 9 inches.
Boys’ 100-meter dash
1 Blake Boyster (Custer) 11.10 seconds. Spearfish: 2 Jaden Guthmiller 11.17.
Boys’ 200-meter dash
1 Blake Boyster (Custer) 22.70 seconds. Spearfish: 2 Jaden Guthmiller 23.00.
Boys’ 400-meter dash
1 Bridger Roberdeau (Spearfish) 52.30 seconds. Other Spearfish: 4 Peyton Millis 55.20. Belle Fourche: 5 Devin Nowowiejski 55.30.
Boys’ 800-meter run
1 Simeon Birnbaum (Rapid City Stevens) 2 minutes 3.60 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 3 Traeton Monahan 2:08.30.
Boys’ 1,600-meter run
1 Simeon Birnbaum (Rapid City Stevens) 4 minutes 37.10 seconds. Spearfish: 3 Keenan Urdiales 4:40.90.
Boys’ 3,200-meter run
1 Max Ensor (Spearfish) 12 minutes 5.30 seconds. Other Spearfish: 3 Evan Roles 12:17.80.
Boys’ 110-meter hurdles
1 Mikael Grace (Custer) 16.10 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 3 Brodie Eisenbraun 17.00.
Boys’ 300-meter hurdles
1 Brodie Eisenbraun (Sturgis Brown) 42.90 seconds. Other Sturgis Brown: 3 Aidan Hedderman 46.70, 4 Dmitri O’Driscoll 47.20.
Boys’ 4x100-meter relay
1 Rapid City Stevens A 45.80 seconds.
Boys’ 4x800-meter relay
1 Spearfish 8 minutes 47.27 seconds.
Boys’ high jump
1 Brayden Delahoyde (Spearfish) 6 feet 0 inches.
Boys’ pole vault
1 (tie) Sumner Griffin (Rapid City Central) and Carson Diedrich (Spearfish) both 11 feet 6 inches. Sturgis Brown: 3 Aidan Hedderman 9-6.
Boys’ long jump
1 Julian Swallow (Rapid City Central) 21 feet 2.25 inches. Lead-Deadwood: 5 David Morris 19-9.25.
Boys’ triple jump
1 Julian Swallow (Rapid City Central) 43 feet 5.50 inches. Sturgis Brown: 4 Cale Jolley 38-2.25.
Boys’ shot put
1 Jason Maciejczak (Douglas) 51 feet 9 inches. Sturgis Brown: 4 Jarod Duran 44-8.
Boys’ discus
1 Quincy Warren (Rapid City Central) 140 feet 0 inches. Sturgis Brown: 5 Jarod Duran 123-6.
Most area track teams will be back in action at the Douglas Early Bird Meet Thursday, in Box Elder.
