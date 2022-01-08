Tonight’s BHSU women’s basketball against Colorado Mesa postponed

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State women’s basketball’s game against Colorado Mines, scheduled for tonight, has been postponed due to positive COVID tests within the BHSU women’s basketball program.
The men’s basketball gamealso scheduled for tonight is still scheduled to be played.
Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
Further information regarding the potential rescheduling of thee Colorado Mesa/BHSU women’s game will be released at a later time.
