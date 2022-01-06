Todd Palmer resigns as Sturgis Brown AD

STURGIS — Todd Palmer is no longer the activities director at Sturgis Brown High School.
Palmer submitted his resignation Tuesday, and the Meade School District 46-1 in a special school board meeting Monday afternoon, in Sturgis, accepted it.
“I have no comment, other than it was for personal reasons that I decided to step away,” Palmer said.
Palmer was hired in June 2018 to replace Mike Paris, who retired.
Palmer said he enjoyed his time at Sturgis Brown.
“I enjoyed it. I learned alot. Grateful for the opportunity to work for the (Meade) school district.”
Meade School District Superintendent Donald Kirkegaard confirmed Palmer’s resignation.
“The board did confirm Todd’s resignation last night, and we accepted his resignation for personal reasons,” Kirkegaard said. “We will try to have an interim for the remainder of this school year, and hire a new activities director for the 2022-23 school year.”
Kirkegaard said there was no definite date when the activities director opening would be posted, but he said it will probably be posted March, early April.
Pete Wilson, the Sturgis Brown High School principal, said he would be taking over the activities director duties until an interim AD was hired.
