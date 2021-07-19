Titans’ season ends

SIOUX FALLS — Sturgis Post 33 gave Sioux Falls West all it could handle but fell, two games to one, during the region Legion baseball tournament that ended Saturday.
Sturgis dropped the first game 10-0 but won Game Two 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh. That set up a third and deciding game, which Post 33 dropped by a 1-0 count to end its season.
“We were very competitive,” Sturgis head coach Dominic Bradford said. He added Post 33 made a lot of errors in the first game but improved considerably in the final two contests.
|
SF West 10, Sturgis 0 (Gm 1)
Play ended after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
Sioux Falls plated single runs in the first and second frames, four runs in the third, three runs in the fourth, and one run in the fifth.
David Anderson laced a single for Sturgis’ lone hit.
Sturgis runs: none.
Sturgis hits: Anderson 1.
Sturgis pitching: Anderson 3 innings, 8 runs, 4 hits, 7 walks, 4 strikeouts; Connor Cruickshank 1 2/3 innings, 2 runs, 1 hit, 8 walks, 4 strikeouts.
Sturgis 4, SF West 3 (Gm 2)
Dustin Alan’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh completed a three-run rally and gave Sturgis the win.
David Anderson’s one-run, two-hit effort paced the Post 33 offense.
Sturgis runs: David Anderson 2, Thor Sundstrom 1, Gage Murphey 1.
Sturgis hits: Dustin Alan 2, Anderson 2, Ridge Inhofer 1, Owen Cass 1, Murphey 1, Sundstrom 1.
Sturgis runs batted in: Inhofer 2, Alan 1.
Sturgis pitching: Kain Peters 7 innings, 3 runs, 7 hits, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts.
SF West 1, Sturgis 0 (Gm 3)
Sioux Falls scored the lone run in the sixth inning, with the teams combining for only seven hits.
Ridge Inhofer, David Anderson, and Owen Cass each recorded a hit for Post 33.
Sturgis pitching: Gage Murphey 5 2/3 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts; Dustin Alan 1/3 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.