Timmi Keisel selected as the new Sturgis Brown volleyball coach

STURGIS — Mike Schultz, Sturgis Brown activities director, announced the hiring of Timmi Keisel as the new Sturgis Brown High School varsity volleyball coach.
Keisel said she is excited for the upcoming season.
“I have learned so much coaching under Deb Cano, and I’m very excited for my new role,” said Keisel. “I am really looking forward to this fall season, I think we have a lot of mature athletes who will step into leadership roles and really competitive young athletes who have varsity potential.”
Keisel attended Fleming High School in Fleming, Colo., where she played four years of high school volleyball.
Following graduation in 2015, Keisel attended Chadron State College in Chadron, Neb., where she played volleyball.
Keisel was hired as the language arts teacher at Sturgis Brown High School in 2020. In 2021, and she joined the Lady Scooper volleyball staff as an assistant coach.
“I’ve actually been working on the summer schedule this week, and we will get started soon with open gyms. Just about all of our athletes have been involved in basketball, track, or club volleyball, so they have been preparing for the 2023 season since November,” said Keisel.
“We are very excited to name Timmi Keisel as the new head coach of the Scooper volleyball program,” said Schultz. “Coach Keisel brings a great deal of passion and energy to our volleyball program. She has played or coached volleyball for the past 14 years and is excited to get started.
“Coach Keisel is a coach who believes that the focus should be on the purpose and process of a volleyball program while being outcome aware. As an assistant coach in our program, Coach Keisel has made many strong connections with our student/athletes, and I feel that she will call upon these relationships to build a competitive and educationally based volleyball program.”
Keisel will replace Deb Cano who resigned in November 2022.
