Tim Hansen resigns as Lead-Deadwood girls’ BB coach

LEAD — Tim Hansen has submitted his resignation as the Lead-Deadwood varsity girls’ basketball coach.
Hansen guided the Golddiggers for six seasons. Lead-Deadwood finished 1-20 for the 2021-22 season and fell 52-18 to Belle Fourche to open the Region 8A tournament.
“A large part of the decision was based around what’s best for our family,” Hansen said. “A lot of high school sports have become very time-demanding outside of the seasons.”
Hansen said a basketball coach spends eight to 10 months per year in sport-related activities. He has coached for 26 years and said it is time for more family focus.
“We want to be there for our kids,” Hansen said of he and his wife Kim. Daughter Erica, a sophomore, played on the girls’ basketball team last season. Son Cooper is in the seventh grade.
Hansen said a father cannot really watch his daughter play when he is coaching.
“You’re always in coaching mode during games,” Hansen said. “We want to be able to watch our kids play and just enjoy what they’re doing.”
Relationships with players stand out most vividly for Hansen in reflecting on the past six seasons. He recalled his first group of players was willing to work at it, and they finished 15-7 as seniors.
“We’re finally starting to develop a little bit more of a comprehensive youth program,” Hansen said. He added the biggest obstacle to try gaining competitive teams stems from the youth program needing more structure and emphasis.
Hansen said he will continue to teach history at the high school and serve as the Golddigger boys’ golf coach. That season is in the fall of the year.
