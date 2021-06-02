LEAD — Tom Tieszen has stepped down as Lead-Deadwood’s head football coach after six seasons.
A chance to be closer to his family prompted Tieszen’s decision.
They live in Spearfish, where his wife owns a business and the couple has an 18-month-old daughter.
Tieszen will teach sixth-grade science at Spearfish Middle School. He will coach middle linebackers for the Spartans’ varsity and possibly do some junior varsity coaching.
“The community, players, administration: everyone’s been great to me,” Tieszen said in describing his love for Lead-Deadwood. “There are really good things ahead for Lead-Deadwood. It was something that was very tough for me not to be a part of.”
Lead-Deadwood finished 2-6 during the 2020 season and fell 53-0 to Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan in the class 11B playoffs.
Relationships, with current and former players, are what Tieszen remembers most fondly from his time here. He said he regards those as some of his closest relationships.
“We’ve had some really good kids and leaders come through,” Tieszen said in recapping the last six years. “They really showed some of the younger athletes what it takes to be successful.” Tieszen cited players like Zak Mau, Dylan Janke, Jordy Stulken, Rob Lester, Dylan Johnson, and Zach Murray.
Many on-field highlights stood out for Tieszen. They included:
--A triple-overtime game against Red Cloud;
--Big plays that Stulken turned in;
--Lester returning a fumble for a touchdown;
--Defensive end Colt Nelson returning an intercepted pass for a touchdown; and
--Bailey Norton scoring on a fourth-and-12 play for a go-ahead touchdown.
“I’m really excited for sixth-grade science,” Tieszen said when asked what he is looking forward to the most in Spearfish.
He looks forward to being students’ first science teacher.
Students in kindergarten through fifth grade have one instructor for all subjects.
Additionally, Tieszen is excited to be able to spending a lot more time and attention on one position, from a coaching standpoint.
