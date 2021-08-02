DEADWOOD — Eli Lord, Jacob Kammerer, and Chance William Schott represented South Dakota in the winner’s circle as the 99th annual Days of ’76 rodeo ended Saturday night in Deadwood.
Lord, who resides in Sturgis, captured the steer wrestling average title by completing two go-rounds in a total time of 8.1 seconds.
Kammerer represented Philip in saddle bronc riding. He collected 91 points on the bronc named “South Point” for the top spot.
Schott hails from McLaughlin and emerged victorious from the bull riding event. He scored 90 points on the bull named “Too Good.”
Jess Pope of Waverly, Kan., scored 87 points on the bareback bronc named “Sippin Firewater” for top honors. Grand Forks, N.D., barrel racer Molly Otto turned in a winning time of 16.58 seconds.
Tyler Wade of Terrell, Texas, and Trey Yates of Pueblo, Colo., paired for first place in team roping average. They finished two go-rounds in a total time of 9.4 seconds.
Pemberton, Minn., tie down roper Chance Oftedahl was the other Days of ’76 event winner. He finished two go-rounds in a total time of 14.9 seconds.
Top finishers in each event follow.
Bareback riding
1 Jess Pope (Waverly, Kan.) 87 points on Sippin Firewater, $4,043.88
2 Cooper Bennett (Nephi, Utah) 86.5 on Fancy Streak, $3,100.30
3 Kaycee Feild (Genola, Utah) 86 on Last Dance, $2,291.53
4 Clay Jorgenson (Watford City, N.D.) 84 on Crazy Crow, $1,482.75
5 Will Martin (Goodwell, Okla.) 83.5 on Fire Fly, $943.57
6 (tie) Ty Breuer (Mandan, N.D.) 83 on Grub and Tugg, $606.58
6 (tie) Jake Brown (Cleveland, Texas) 83 on Black Sunday, $606.58
Steer wrestling average
1 Eli Lord (Sturgis, S.D.) 8.1 seconds on two go-rounds, $3,451.47
2 Chance E. Howard (Sadler, Texas) 8.8 on two, $3,001.28
3 Cameron Morman (Glen Ullin, N.D.) 9.0 on two, $2,551.09
4 Riley Wakefield (O’Neill, Neb.) 9.2 on two, $2,100.90
5 (tie) J.D. Struxness (Milan, Minn.) 9.3 on two, $1,425.60
5 (tie) Rowdy Parrott (Mamou, La.) 9.3 on two, $1,425.60
Saddle bronc riding
1 Jacob Kammerer (Philip, S.D.) 91 points on South Point, $4,551.48
2 Wyatt Casper (Miami, Texas) 89.5 on Lunatic from Hell, $3,489.46
3 Wade Sundell (Boxholm, Iowa) 88 on Bubble Bath, $2,579.17
4 Damian Brennan (Snyder, Texas) 87 on Bartender, $1,668.87
5 (tie) Brody Wells (Powell, Wyo.) 86.5 on Bubble Bath, $910.29
5 (tie) Keene Justesen (St. Cloud, Fla.) 86.5 on Strawberry Rocket, $910.29
Tie down roping average
1 Chance Oftedahl (Pemberton, Minn.) 14.9 seconds on two go-rounds, $4,859.86
2 Hunter Herrin (Apache, Okla.) 15.5 on two, $4,225.97
3 John Douch (Huntsville, Texas) 15.7 on two, $3,592.07
4 Caleb Smidt (Bellville, Texas) 16.1 on two, $2,958.18
5 Shane Hanchey (Sulphur, La.) 16.2 on two, $2,324.28
6 Brock Belkham (Flandreau, S.D.) 16.8 on two, $1,690.38
Team roping average
1 Tyler Wade (Terrell, Texas) and Trey Yates (Pueblo, Colo.) 9.4 seconds on two go-rounds, $3,703.96 each
2 (tie) Erich Rogers (Round Rock, Ariz.) and Paden Bray (Stephenville, Texas) 9.5 on two, $2,979.27 each
2 (tie) Kaleb Driggers (Hoboken, Ga.) and Junior Nogueira (Presidente Prude, Brazil) 9.5 on two, $2,979.27 each
4 Kellan Johnson (Casper, Wyo.) and Carson Johnson (Casper, Wyo.) 9.8 on two, $2,254.59 each
5 Jake Orman (Prairie, Miss.) and Brye Crites (Welch, Okla.) 9.9 on two, $1,771.46 each
6 Rhen Richard (Roosevelt, Utah) and Jeremy Buhler (Arrowwood, Alberta) 10.9 on two, $1,288.33 each
Barrel racing
1 Molly Otto (Grand Forks, N.D.) 16.58 seconds, $4,645.48
2 Cheyenne Wimberley (Stephenville, Texas) 16.62, $3,716.38
3 Dona Kay Rule (Minco, Okla.) 16.65, $3,019.56
4 Summer Kosel (Glenham, S.D.) 16.67, $2,322.74
5 Ashley Castleberry (Montgomery, Texas) 16.72, $1,858.19
6 Lisa Lockhart (Oelrichs, S.D.) 16.73, $1,393.64
Bull riding
1 Chance William Schott (McLaughlin, S.D.) 90 points on Too Good, $5,058.90
2 Toby Collins (Stephenville, Texas) 86.5 on El Diablo, $3,878.49
3 Dustin Donovan Boquet (Bourg, La.) 85.5 on Red Head, $2,866.71
4 (tie) Ky John Hamilton (Mackay, Australia) 84 on Two Socks, $1,292.83
4 (tie) Sage Steele Kimzey (Salado, Texas) 84 on Yellow Brick Road, $1,292.83
4 (tie) Trey Benton III (Richards, Texas) 84 on Tiger King, $1,292.83
