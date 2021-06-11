Three generations of family complete Marathon Relay

DEADWOOD — Three generations of a local family celebrated the accomplishment of running a marathon together when they completed the 2021 Deadwood Mickelson Trail Marathon Relay, June 6, in Deadwood.
The marathon relay team named the Mine Lot Milers team members wereEach team member ran a segment of the marathon, beginning in the hamlet of Rochford and finishing near the historic engine house at the Deadwood Trailhead.
The team threw up their hands in victory as 12-year old Eric Errea sprinted past the finish line in Deadwood to post a finishing time of 4:21:52 for the family (10 minutes per mile pace).
The team celebrated their 26.2-mile performance by enjoying some of Dr. Deb’s delicious homemade pizzas back in Nemo.
