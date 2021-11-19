COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Black Hills State volleyball had three athletes named to the All-RMAC team as announced by the league office Wednesday morning.
Madison Hoopman, Haedyn Rhoades, and Sierra Ward were named All-RMAC Honorable Mention for their efforts on the court throughout the 2021 season.
Madison Hoopman - Junior - Outside Hitter: Hoopman played and started in 99 sets for the Yellow Jackets this season while leading the team in kills racking up 309 and earning a .211 hitting percentage. Hoopman also recorded 11 assists, four service aces, 180 digs, six solo blocks, 35 total blocks, and 333.5 total points. Hoopman earned a career high 25 kills when facing off against South Dakota Mines September 28th. Madison was also named to the RMAC First Team All-Academic Team for her efforts in the classroom and on the court this season.
Haedyn Rhoades - Sophomore - Libero: Rhoades played in 99 sets for the Yellow Jackets this season as the starting libero. Rhoades led the team in digs recording 421 digs throughout the season. Haedyn was second in service aces this season recording 27 aces on the year. Rhoades recorded five kills throughout the season, 63 assists, and was credited for 32 points on the season. Haedyn was also named to the RMAC First Team All-Academic Team for her efforts in the classroom and on the court this season.
Sierra Ward - Senior - Right Side: Ward played in 95 sets for the Yellow Jackets this season and was second in kills for the team tallying 214 kills and a .238 hitting percentage. Ward was third in blocks for BHSU recording 51 blocks this season. In her senior year Ward was credited for 241 points for the Yellow Jackets. Sierra was also named to the RMAC Honor Roll for her efforts in the classroom.
