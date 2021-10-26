GOLDEN, Colo. — The Black Hills State University women’s and men’s cross country teams competed at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships Saturday, in Golden, Colo.
The women’s team finished eighth, and the men finished 11th.
Black Hills State had three student-athletes earn all-conference honors.
On the women’s team, Xiomara Robinson was named first team and Sylvia Brown was named to the second team.
On the men’s team, Matt Parker earned second team honors.
The women took the course first running a 6K, and Robinson earned First Team All-Conference with a 12th place finish, with a time of 22.36.2.
Brown finished in 20th place, coming across the finish line with a career best time of 22:53.3.
Ruby Lindquist was next across the line for the Lady Yellow Jackets finishing in 32nd place with a time of 23:24.1.
Morgan Wald earned a 64th place finish with a time of 24:58.0, and Erica Dykstra finished in 80th place with a time of 25:45.4.
Aryn Meiners and Katie Knutson were next across the line for Black Hills State with Meiners earning 100th place overall, with a time of 27:32.6, and Knutson finished in 103rd,with a time of 27:43.7.
Parker was first across the line for the men with an 18th place finish, recording a time of 25:50.6, which earned him First Team All-Conference. Parker also recorded his best career best 8K time.
Keith Osowski finished 38th, recording a time of 26:35.1.
Freshman Britton Elkin recorded a 78th place finish, in his first conference meet, with a time of 27:45.2.
Noah Bordewyk finished 87th, with a time of 28:12.9.
Three Yellow Jackets came across the line next with Lincoln Fleischman coming in 89th (28:22.4), Hayden Grosz coming in 92nd (28:44.7), and Addison Red Fox finishing in 96th (29:04.5).
Rounding out the Yellow Jacket line up was Nolan Maher coming in 113th with a time of 30:16.8.
The Yellow Jackets will compete at the NCAA South Central Regional Meet on Nov. 6.
