Three BF Post 32 pitchers hold RC team hitless

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche Post 32 used a combined no-hitter to defeat a Rapid City 15-and-under squad 13-0 in a junior varsity Legion baseball game Wednesday night. Play ended after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
Anthony Budmayr, Dalton Davis, and Nolan Wahlfeldt teamed together for the feat. Their total numbers included two walks and nine strikeouts.
“We’re just kind of preparing for the state tournament,” Belle Fourche head coach Randy Doran said. He added the pitchers knew they would work only one or two innings apiece to stay fresh.
Doran wanted the pitchers to work on getting ahead in the count and locating fastballs for strikes. He added the game gave his players the chance to pitch some innings and have live at-bats before state, which starts Aug. 6.
“Also, what stood out was for the first time all year, we played a game without any errors,” Doran said.
Belle Fourche was to play the Rapid City Post 320 Risers earlier this season, but weather issues forced cancelation of two games. Doran said the Risers also wanted to get in some more games.
Budmayr pitched the first two innings and got the win; his efforts featured six strikeouts. Davis worked the next two innings and struck out two. Wahlfeldt hurled the final inning and recorded one strikeout. The trio threw a total of 61 pitches; 43 were for strikes.
Belle Fourche plated single runs in the first and second frames for a 2-0 lead. Post 32 erupted for 11 runs in the third to end the scoring.
Gabe Heck, Nolan Wahlfeldt, and Budmayr each scored two runs and added two hits for Belle Fourche. Wahlfeldt also drove in three runs.
Belle Fourche runs: Dalton Davis 2, Gabe Heck 2, Nolan Wahlfeldt 2, Anthony Budmayr 2, Bryson Harvey 2, Sean Wahlfeldt 1, Harvey Walding 1, Caden Thomsen 1.
Belle Fourche hits: S. Wahlfeldt 3, N. Wahlfeldt 2, Heck 2, Budmayr 2, Evan Vissia 1, Walding 1, Davis 1.
Belle Fourche runs batted in: N. Wahlfeldt 3, S. Wahlfeldt 2, Heck 2, Vissia 1, Walding 1, Thomsen 1, Davis 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: Budmayr 2 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts; Davis 2 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts; N. Wahlfeldt 1 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 walks, 1 strikeout.
Belle Fourche will host the Post 320 team on Monday. This game is also to help prepare the squad for state.
