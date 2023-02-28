By Jason Gross and Tim Potts
Black Hills Pioneer
RAPID CITY — Two Lead-Deadwood wrestlers, plus one from Newell, finished in the top eight as the state Class B tournament ended Friday at The Monument’s Summit Arena.
Lead-Deadwood’s Miles Renner captured sixth place in the 145-pound weight class. He was pinned by Wessington Springs/Woonsocket opponent Joey Hoverson in 4 minutes 9 seconds in athe fifth-place match.
Renner’s teammate, Drew Janke, turned in an eighth-place finish at 120 pounds. Janke dropped an 11-3 decision to Sioux Valley’s Tate Steffensen in the seventh-place match.
“I’ve had a couple of mishaps that happened in the second round,” Renner said prior to his fifth-place match. “But other than that, I’ve been wrestling really well this weekend.”
Renner said Janke came in ready and put in the work all weekend. “He’s just ready to place and get done,” Renner said.
“Overall, it was very, very good,” Lead-Deadwood head coach Mike Sneesby said of the state tournament. He added the Golddiggers won many more matches than they thought they would.
Sneesby said Renner dropped a match to Philip Area’s Gage Ravellette in the Region 4B tournament, and that motivated Renner for the past week. Renner won three matches at state.
“We ended up out-placing some of the kids that beat us throughout the year,” Sneesby said.
Sneesby said Janke overcame a slow start this season and improved every week. “It’s kind of one of those ‘hard work always pays off’ type stories, and he just kept grinding throughout the whole year,” Sneesby said.
Colton Niles represented Newell at 285 pounds and emerged with seventh place.
Niles pinned Winner Area’s Derek Fenenga in 1 minute 54 seconds of the seventh-place match.
Newell head coach Dylan VanDerBoom said a state placing was something that could not really have been imagined.
“He showed up yesterday and wrestled,” VanDerBoom said of Niles’ Thursday efforts. “He came back today (Friday) and wrestled hard, and got seventh.”
The Irrigators had seven athletes this season, and VanDerBoom said he will not lose any of them to graduation. Niles is a junior.
Lead-Deadwood scored 19 points for 27th in the team standings. Newell placed 38th at nine points.
Canton scored 163.5 points to claim the team championship. Winner Area edged Philip 126.50 to 126 for second place, with Custer fourth at 119.
Friday’s results for Lead-Deadwood and Newell wrestlers follow.
Lead-Deadwood
120 pounds: Drew Janke was pinned by Maxton Brozik (Winner Area) in 4 minutes 9 seconds, lost to Tate Steffensen (Sioux Valley) 11-3.
145: Miles Renner pinned Kai Rusch (Custer) in 1 minute 37 seconds, was pinned by Dylan Zell (Kingsbury County) in 2:14 was pinned by Joey Hoverson (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket) in 4:09.
Newell
285 pounds: Colton Niles was pinned by Jaden Richter (Garretson) in 2 minutes 45 seconds, pinned Derek Fenenga (Winner Area) in 1:54.
