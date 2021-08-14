Thoughts from the sports desk

OPINION — I have been making my rounds the past two weeks talking to area coaches, trying to get an idea how the 2021 Fall high school sports and college season will go for area teams.
I got to see some familiar coaches, while introducing myself to some new coaches as well.
One of the new coaches I visited with Justin Griffith, the new Spearfish High School soccer coach.
Griffith isn’t really a new coach.
I met him this spring after he was named the interim coach for the Black Hills State University women’s soccer team.
Griffith replaces Katrina Huft, who resigned after the 2020 season.
The Lady Spartans had their best season ever in 2020, finishing with a 10-5 record and winning the Black Hills Conference championship for the first time ever.
Griffith has a tough act to follow, but he is more than capable of being a successful coach in his own right.
Another new coach I got to talk with was Jeremy Merjil, the Spearfish girls’ softball coach.
Merjil is excited about his team and his plans from the program going forward.
This year they will be a club team, but they are hoping to be a sanctioned softball team in 2022.
He knows his stuff, and the players are buying into his philosophy, which is needed to have a successful program, no matter what sport it is.
If you get a chance, get out and watch these girls.
Girls’ softball is on the rise and these girls’ finally get the chance to show off their talents.
They need and deserve your support just as much as the other sports.
A big shout out goes to the Spearfish Sasquatch.
They have made it to the Expedition League championship series against the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs.
Our Saturday paper will be printed Friday, just like it always is, so I don’t know how they did, but no matter the outcome, they should be proud of their accomplishments.
They did not play at all in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They won the Clark Division’s second half of the season to secure a playoff birth.
Then they had several of the or top players, including their four all-stars, going home and leaving the team.
With only five position players they won their first round playoff match up by sweeping the Western Nebraska Pioneers and earning their opportunity to win the Expedition League championship.
Hats off to Eric Schmidt, the Sasquatch owner/general manager, and his staff for doing a bang up job to ensure everyone who attended a Spearfish home game had an enjoyable experience.
They also helped assemble a talented group of players that represented the Sasquatch and the city of Spearfish well.
Hats of to Jarrod Molnaa, the Sasquatch head coach, and his coaching staff (Andrew Pratt, Ryan Cantrell, and Jeremiah Johnson) on an outstanding job of coaching.
They molded a group of talented players into a team, and they were exciting to watch the entire season.
Congrats Sasquatch on a great season.
Thank you for allowing all of us to be a part of your magical season.
Go Squatch!
Girls’ and boys’ high school soccer is underway, golf begins next week, and all other sports begin the following week.
Get out and support your area schools and athletes.
They need and deserve your support.
Offer positive support to our coaches and athletes.
Remember, buying a ticket to a sporting event does not give you the right to say or do whatever you want.
Attending a sporting event is a privilege not a right.
The spotlight should be on the athletes and only the athletes.
They have worked hard and have earned the right to show off their talents.
Give them their moment in the spotlight.
See you at the sporting events!
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.