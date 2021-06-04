Thoughts from the sports desk

OPINION — Monday I begin my 15th year at the Black Hills Pioneer.
When I started at the Pioneer in June of 2007 if someone had told me I’d still be at the Pioneer in June of 2021, I wouldn’t have believed it.
I wouldn’t have been at The Pioneer at all if it weren’t for my wife Reba pushing me to apply for the opening in the Pioneer sports department back in May of 2007.
I am thankful she kept encouraging me to apply, and finally I did, and the rest they say is history.
When people ask me why I continue to do what I do, the answer is two-fold.
One reason is I love what I do.
I love sports, and I love interacting with the athletes and the coaches.
I love giving the athletes and coached the recognition they have earned and deserve.
Covering sports in the area has also allowed me to make new friendships that will last a lifetime.
Some say I don’t get enough credit for what I do, but I’m not in it for the awards or a pat on the back.
Don’t get me wrong, its nice to be told you are doing a good job, but that’s not why I do what I do.
I am a firm believer that athletes and coaches do not always get the coverage, or the credit, they deserve.
They don’t always get the respect they deserve either.
I am on of their biggest supporters, and I will always do my best to let them know their hard work in a sport is appreciated.
The second reason is because of the Pioneer management and staff.
The Black Hills Pioneer is the best place I have ever worked, because of the people.
They help create a relaxed atmosphere that makes it fun to come to work every day.
The atmosphere is laid back, not like most newsrooms and businesses’ where they have strict dress codes, and frown upon any sign of people laughing or having any assemblance of fun while at work.
There are still pressures of making deadlines, and if you don’t do your job management will let you know, but everyone does their job to the best of their ability to ensure we put out a top-notch newspaper each and every day.
The Pioneer like a family.
Like family, we have disagreements, but when it comes down to it, when push comes to shove, we put our personal differences aside to get the job done.
A lot of people have asked me how long I plan to say at the Pioneer.
The answer is, I don’t know.
It could be six days, six weeks, six months, or six years, or more.
I always say, “God’s will be done.”
No truer words have been spoken.
I have to admit in the past year I have given it more thought than I have at any time in the past.
There’s lyrics to an old song that says “living on borrowed time.”
That’s how I feel right now.
The last few years my personal life has been a rollercoaster, and there are days I literally have to drag myself out of bed to get my day started.
The one thing that keeps me going is my wife, Reba.
Despite all she is going through, she is still my rock, and my inspiration.
Let me make this perfectly clear, I still love my job.
More than when I started back in 2007.
I can sum up my 14 years at the Black Hills Pioneer in one word.
Priceless.
So many memories of the places I’ve gone, the people I’ve met, and the sports I have covered.
They are memories that will last a lifetime, and memories I will always cherish.
Looking forward to making more memories and developing more friendships tin the future.
See you at the sporting events!
