Thoughts from the sports desk

OPINION —Summer is few weeks away, but I can’t help but wonder what happened to spring?
The weather hasn’t been as bad as some springs here in the Northern Black Hills, but none-the-less, it has still caused havoc with the spring sports season.
There were numerous postponements, cancellations due to the inclement weather, as well as events being moved up due to impending weather conditions.
Schools in the Northern Black Hills also saw a lot of coaching changes during and after the 2021-22 sports seasons.
This is the most coaching changes I’ve seen since I started working at The Pioneer in June of 2007.
Some coaches resigned voluntarily, tired of all the drama caused by outside sources and not feeling appreciated by the school.
Some moved on to a dream coaching job at a school that was near their old stomping grounds growing up.
Some were given the option to either resign, or be fired.
Some did not have their contracts renewed.
My job has allowed me to get to know each and every one of them on a professional and personal level.
I appreciate each and every one of them because they always made themselves available to Jason Gross and me, and they always went above and beyond what was required of them, and that made our sports department’s job a lot easier.
They gave their all, sometimes making personal sacrifices, to mold these athletes to make them better athletes, better students, and more importantly, make them better, in the next phase in their journey, in this thing we call life.
All these coaches will truly be missed, because good coaches, like referees, or hard to find these days.
Moving on to an entirely different subject, as of June 7, I will have completed my 15th year at the Black Hills Pioneer.
Seems like yesterday I was just starting my first year at The Pioneer.
Time has flown by.
There have been a lot of changes in the past 15 years.
Coaches, athletes, and school administrators have come and gone.
One change I’ve noticed over the past few years is there aren’t as many superstar athletes as there was when I first started at the Pioneer.
When I say super star I mean those athletes that stood out and shined above everybody else.
I’m not saying there aren’t a lot of good athletes in the area, it’s just the athletes, for whatever reason, aren’t willing to put in the work to become a great player.
I talked to a coach recently and he said, “There are a lot of talented kids out there, the problem is they don’t want to work hard to get better.”
That’s not the first time I’ve heard a coach say this. It just only reaffirmed what I have been noticing as far it goes to athletes’ work ethics, or the lack there of.
I have observed a lot of practices and covered a lot of sporting events over the years, and I reached this conclusion long before a coach ever said anything to me about it.
What some athletes fail to get is talent can only carry you so far.
You need to work on things over-and-over and never be satisfied.
There’s always room for improvement.
Over the years I have seen a lot of players start out as an average players, and every year you could see them improve.
Why do they improve?
They are constantly putting in the time and the effort to improve their game.
Once they get better they don’t stop, they continue to work hard, trying to find a way to become the complete athlete and gain an advantage over their opponent.
They truly get it.
Just wish others did as well.
I have always said I love my job because I get to do something I love.
I love sports, and my job allows me to watch sporting events, take a few photos, and write a story about what I saw. And the best thing is I get paid to do it.
I also have had the pleasure of working with some great people over the years.
When I had a medical scare in November 2015, The Pioneer re-affirmed to me it was not just a place of employment, it was a place where I was treated more like family, not just an employee.
Just as I was on the mends from my health scare in 2016, my wife Reba was diagnosed with a serious, non-curable illness that sent both of our lives in a tailspin.
Once again The Pioneer came through with prayers, love and support for both of us, something I will never forget.
Fast forward to June 2022.
Not a lot of people knows this, but if it wasn’t for Reba I never would’ve started working at The Pioneer.
She was the one who encouraged me to apply here after she saw an ad for a sports reporter opening at the Pioneer.
Without her persistence I would have never applied, my 15 years at the Pioneer would have never happened.
She stood by me 110%, and never wavered.
She made sacrifices to allow me to for me to pursue my career, and now is my time to do that for her.
I will support her 110%, and I will always make sure she lives the best quality of life possible.
She deserves nothing less.
Yes, a lot has happened in the past 15 years, and I know the future is going to throw a lot more curves and roadblocks my way, and there will be more changes.
I will meet them like I have everything else life has thrown at me, I will take them one day at a time.
Some days are tougher than others, and there are days I bent a few times, but was never broken.
I’m not sure what the future holds for Reba and me, but one thing that will never change is, and as long as I continue to love what I’m doing. I will continue to be a part of the Pioneer family, and i will continue to provide our loyal readers with the best sports coverage of our are athletes, and our area schools.
See you at the sporting events!
