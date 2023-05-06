OPINION — The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is today.
It is my favorite time of the year.
Born and raised in Kentucky, the Derby is right up there with Kentucky basketball, the Super Bowl, and the World Series.
It’s a time when family and friends get together and celebrate the greatest two minutes in sports.
If you have never watched a Kentucky Derby, you don’t know what you are missing.
The pageantry, and the excitement, is like none other.
This year I will be celebrating the Kentucky Derby with my brother Wayne in Gordon, Neb.
It will be nice to be watching the Derby with a fellow Kentuckian who understands the traditions and the beauty of the Kentucky Derby. Looking forward to making new friends and passing along my Kentucky Derby knowledge, with hopes of helping the Derby experience grow from one state to another.
Each year I like to share fun facts about the Kentucky Derby.
Here are a few more fun facts:
The first Kentucky Derby winner, Aristides, received a purse of $2,850 for winning the mile and a half race. Volcano, the second-place finisher, received $200. This year’s winner will earn a $1.86 million payout for the $3 million purse.
There have been plenty of Kentucky Derby Upsets upsets over the last 15 years.
The 1913 Kentucky Derby winner Donerail, at 91-1, paid $184.90 for a $2 ticket.
Other notable long shots were: 1999, Charismatic: 31-1; 2005, Giacomo: 50-1; 2009, Mine That Bird: 50-1; 2019, Country House: 65-1, via disqualification; and 2022, Rich Strike, 80-1.
Only eight grey horses have won the Kentucky Derby.
This year Tapit Trice (5-1 morning line) will try to make it nine.
Three fillies have won the Kentucky Derby.
Regret in 1915, Genuine Risk in 1980, and Winning Colors in 1988.
No horses with names beginning with Q, X, or Y have ever won the Kentucky Derby. Horses that begin with the letter S have won the race 19 times.
If you want to pick a winner based on their post-position, I strongly advise you not to pick 17.
A horse from that staring position has never won the Kentucky Derby from post No. 17.
Post number 5 has the most wins of any post-position, 10
The most recent champion from that post-position was Always Dreaming in 2017.
Diane Crump was the first female jockey to ride in the race in 1970.
Her horse, Fathom, finished 15th out of 17.
Six women have ridden in the Kentucky Derby, most recently Rosie Napravnik in 2013.
A total of 113 Derby champions have been foaled in Kentucky, while six were born in Florida, and four each came from Virginia, California, and Tennessee.
Only four winners have been born outside the United States: the British-born Tomy Lee (1959) and Omar Khayyam (1917), and Canadian-breds Sunny’s Halo (1983) and Northern Dancer (1964).
A total of 12 Kentucky Derby winners have bred future Derby winners: 1895 winner Halma sired 1902 winner Alan-a-Dale; 1926 winner Bubbling Over sired 1932 winner Burgoo King; 1928 winner Reigh Count sired 1943 winner Count Fleet; 1930 winner Gallant Fox sired 1935 winner Omaha; 1936 winner Bold Venture sired 1946 winner Assault and 1950 winner Middleground; 1944 winner Pensive sired 1949 winner Ponder; 1943 winner Count Fleet sired 1951 winner Count Turf; 1949 winner Ponder sired 1956 winner Needles; 1954 winner Determine sired 1962 winner Decidedly; 1955 winner Swaps sired 1963 winner Chateaugay; 1977 winner Seattle Slew sired 1984 winner Swale; and 1990 winner Unbridled sired 1996 winner Grindstone.
Six jockeys have won back-to-back Kentucky Derbys.
1890-91: Isaac Murphy with Riley and Kingman
1901-02: Jimmy Winkfield with His Eminence and Alan-a-Dale
1972-73: Ron Turcotte with Riva Ridge and Secretariat
1982-83: Eddie Delahoussaye with Gato del Sol and Sunny’s Halo
2009-10: Calvin Borel with Mine That Bird and Super Saver
2014-15: Victor Espinoza with California Chrome and American Pharoah
I encourage you to be a part of the Kentucky Derby tradition today.
You can bet your bottom dollar Wayne and I will “sing one song for our Old Kentucky home, our old Kentucky far away.”
......and they’re off in the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby.
See you at the sporting events!
