Thoughts from the Sports Desk

OPINION — I just got back Tuesday from my visit to my home in Kentucky.
It has been 16 years since I was there last, at my mom’s funeral.
Man, how things have changed.
I graduated from Pineville High School, and it offered the most shocking changes to me of all.
It was totally unrecognizable.
They tore down the gym where I played basketball high school and built a new one across the street, next to the football field.
The football field was moved down 20 yards from its previous spot, and the stands, concession stand, and bleachers were replaced, and a new scoreboard was also added.
I wanted to walk on the field where the legend of Gentle Ben was built, but unfortunately they had the gate locked so I couldn’t get in.
I could’ve gotten in, but I’m sure the Pineville police, as well as the school, wouldn’t have been happy about that, so I didn’t go in.
Visiting my hometown made me realize you can go home, just be prepared when you come back that things may have change somewhat, and in my case a lot, from the way you remember them when you were there last.
I wish I had gotten to see some of my old school mates, but most have moved and away, some died, and others I couldn’t locate.
Still I had a lot of fun seeing my family, and that’s all that matters.
The spring season is winding down, and summer is just around the corner.
It seems like only yesterday the spring sports season began.
For some high school athletes, they will soon be finishing their high school sports career.
Some will continue their sports career in college, some will be just students in college or a trade school, while others will join the workforce.
I want to give a big shout out to all the senior athletes who competed this spring.
Thank you for gracing allowing us to view your athletic talents.
It is only appropriate that I list all the seniors by their school and their sport.
Spearfish tennis: Brock Bacon, Tyson Morrison, and Braden Yackley.
Spearfish girls’ golf: Sydney Gusso, Kait Irving, and Kaylene Delahoyde.
Lead-Deadwood girls’ golf: Madi Rystrom and Lexie Schroeder.
Newell girls’ golf: Kassidy Weeldreyer
Spearfish track: Maddison Doren, Anna Engen, Jadyn Hamann, Grace Karp, Halle Rogers, Erin Rotert, Cloie Tracy, Tyler Huber, Gabe Knudson, Simon Krum, Bridger Roberdeau, Jacob Roth, and Ben Wise.
Lead-Deadwood track: Zariah Jones
Belle Fourche track: Laney Brill, Bella Jensen, Jasmyn Jensen, and Logan Goeders.
Sturgis Brown track: Rachel Cammack, Payton Hedderman, Shanyah Johnson-Landoll, Josie Kaufman, Makayla Keffeler, Elisabeth Ortiz, Brady Buchholz, Trevor Christman, Logan DeSersa, Jarod Duran, Brodie Eisenbraun, Traeton Monahan, Kaden Phillips, and Jared Sailer.
Newell track: Lexa Burtzlaff, David Morell, Ryan Hohenberger, and Wyatt Winkler.
BHSU rodeo: Tayle Brink, Savana Johnston, Courtney Peters, Jaycie Rau, Tucker Chytka, Dalton Magilke, and Brett Mattson.
BHSU softball: Brittany Henricksen, Breanne Henricksen, Bryce Henricksen, Crystal Koch, Darian Gottfried, Emily Marsden, McKayla Perry
BHSU women’s golf: Megan Zigray
BHSU volleyball: Valerie Blake and Ashley Uffelman
BHSU track: Vanessa Clark, Zoe Langseth, Jessica Malm, Brian Kjerstad, and Drazen Moratzka.
BHSU soccer: Dz-Rae Jara, Abigail Carlson, Mikayla Hernandez, and Alexandria Lisenbe.
Don’t forget, Tuesday the Spearfish Sasquatch opens its 2021 season on the road against the Badlands Big Sticks.
The Sasquatch return to Spearfish Thursday hosting the Big Sticks at 6:35 p.m. Friday and Saturday they host the Canyon County Spuds, with both games starting at 6:35 p.m. Monday they host the Pierre Trappers, slated to start at 6:35 p.m.
If you have never been to a Sasquatch game you need to go. It’s a fun event for the whole family to enjoy.
See you at the sporting events!
