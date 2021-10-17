Thoughts from the sports desk

OPINION — For once, my column has nothing to do with sports.
I know, right.
Shocked me too, and I’m the one writing it.
Hope everyone stayed safe and warm during the winter snow storm that hit our area Tuesday into Wednesday afternoon, dumping numerous amounts of snow on the Northern Black Hills, depending on where you lived.
Where I lived in Spearfish, I got about 14 inches of snow, not counting the blowing snow that piled up on top of the snow I had already gotten.
I knew when I went to bed Tuesday night I would awaken to at least a foot of snow.
What I didn’t count on was seeing a couple of tree branches that had broken off from a tree due to heavy snow laying across my sidewalk, preventing me from getting to my car, even if I could get shoveled out.
I have a tree on both sides of my sidewalk.
They are about four feet out from my front door, and about seven feet on each side of my sidewalk.
Not sure what they are, but they are really bushy, and during the summer gave me a lot of shade, which in term helped cut down on my air conditioning.
Fast forward to when I woke up Wednesday morning.
I opened my front door and I knew right away I wasn’t going to work, because not a creature was stirring, not even a deer or a rabbit.
Not to mention a lot of snow on the ground, not shoveled, and not plowed.
What to my sleepy eyes appeared, but two big branches stretched across my sidewalk.
I guess they couldn’t handle the heavy amount of snow their limbs and went to the great tree branch in the sky
I grabbed my phone to take some photos, and as I was shooting my surroundings I couldn’t help but notice that the branches on the tree to the right of me was hanging ever so close, drooping close to the roof above my dining room window, and looked as if it could fall at any moment.
Not cool.
So I called the landlord and apprised him of the situation.
And I waited, and I waited, and I waited.
I waited and waited all I could wait, and I could wait know more.
I decided I needed to start the dig out on my own.
Plan A was to shovel my stoop and my sidewalk, to and around my car, then clean my car off, in case the tree crashed through my dining room and I had to make a hasty get away.
Thanks to the tree branches across my sidewalk, I had to go to Plan B.
OK, I didn’t have a plan B, so I decided to make one up on the fly, way up high, in the air, take me there.
So I cleaned off my stoop, and my steps, then I shoveled a path around the tree to the tree to my left, which was the shortest way to my car.
Once I got to my car my back reminded me I am not a spring chicken anymore, so I went in to take a break.
After a short respite, I went back out and started digging around my car.
I was almost done when my landlord and a couple of his workers showed up and helped me finish cleaning off and around my car.
They also cut the tree and removed it from my sidewalk and shoveled the sidewalk I couldn’t get to because of the tree branches.
They also shook the snow off the tree hanging above my dining room, which prevented it from doing something I wasn’t looking forward to.
It going crash, boom, bah.
Oh what a relief, it was.
That’s my story, and I’m sticking to it.
Oh, did I mention the dream I had where a garbage truck picked up my car and put it on top of its truck to haul away like garbage?
Lets just say they found out quickly that I was bad to the bone, and you don’t tug on Superman’s cape, you don’t spit in the wind, you don’t pull the mask off the Lone Ranger, and you don’t mess with D’s car.
I’ll save that story for another column.
Get out and support your area team and athletes.
They need and deserve your support.
See you at the sporting events (unless El Nina decides we should get another foot or two of snow)!
