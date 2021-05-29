Thoughts from the sports desk

OPINION — Today is the final day of the Class B, Class A, and Class AA girls’ and boys’ state track and field meet.
Congratulations to those athletes who put in the hard work and were rewarded with a spot at the state tournament.
Even though there will be winners and losers today, but in my eyes you are all winners.
Hold your head high and be proud of what you accomplished this season.
For those seniors making their final state tournament appearance I say thanks for the memories, and I hope you all go out with a big bang.
You deserve nothing less.
As long as you give it your best effort and leave everything out on the track you are a champion, regardless of what the final standings say If you haven’t attended a Sasquatch Expedition League baseball game yet, you owe it to yourself to go.
I attended their home opener Thursday, and even though it was a little chilly, all those who attended the game had fun, despite the weather.
They suffered their first lost 10-8 to the Badlands Big Sticks. They were down 7-0 and battled back to tie the score at 7-7, before eventually losing, 10-8
This team is going to bring fans a lot of excitement with their “never say quit” attitude.
Oh, and don’t forget Sampson, the team mascot. He pops up around the stadium all over the place hamming it up.
They will host the Badland Big Sticks out of Dickinson, N.D. at 6:35 p.m. tonight, and Monday, Memorial Day, they host the Pierre Trappers at 6:35 p.m.
Sunday Spearfish Post 164 will host Aberdeen in a doubleheader. Game times are noon and 2 p.m.
Also Sunday, the “Back When They Bucked” rodeo event will be held at the Days of ’76 rodeo grounds.
At 9 a.m. will be the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) Ladies’ Breakaway event.
Throughout the day there will be live music.
At 2 p.m. will be the PRCA Xtreme Saddle Bronc Match Calcutta, and at 3 p.m. will be the Xtreme Saddle Bronc Match and WPRA Breakaway Roping Short Round.
A lot of fun-filled events going on in the Northern Black Hills this weekend.
Any one of these events would make for a good “family day” outing.
The weather should be nice, around 60 degrees, with no rain in the forecast, so no reason to not attend an outdoor sporting activity this weekend.
Memorial Day is Monday.
This is a day to honor and mourn the military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces.
Without their courageous and heroic efforts we would not have the freedoms in the United States that we enjoy today.
I am proud to be a U.S veteran, having served four years in the United States Marine Corps.
To all those soldiers, before and after me, who gave their lives for their country, I say thank you.
Because of you and your efforts we can live our lives the way want. It’s in your honor that we continue to let freedom ring.
Have great Memorial Day Weekend.
See you at the sporting events!
