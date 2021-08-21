Thoughts from the sports desk

OPINION — The fall sports season is underway and it’s that time of year where I share what I’ll be looking for.
A lot of media think Sturgis Brown will be the best football team in the area.
They are basing this on the play of senior quarterback Owen Cass, who many say is the real deal.
I’ll be looking to see if the hype was too premature or if everyone was spot on thinking the Scoopers is the team to beat in the Northern Black Hills.
Spearfish is generating a lot of buzz from fans in year two of the Dalton Wademan era.
It will be interesting to see if that excitement translates to wins.
Spearfish has lost 23 games in a row. Their last win was Oct. 15, 2018, a 42-25 win over Douglas.
Lead-Deadwood football has a new head coach, Kyle Kooima.
The Diggers will have around 34 players, and it will be interesting to see if they can stay healthy and how well the young offensive line performs.
Belle Fourche returns a veteran team and it will be interesting to see if they can work together as one cohesive unit.
I want to see Broncs in their first three games against Sioux Falls Christian, West Central, and Douglas, Wyo.
These games could determine how the season is going to go for the Broncs.
For Newell it will be interesting to see if they can maintain enough players to compete in nine-man football.
At the start of fall practice they had 11 players.
I will be looking to see if they can remain healthy, and if they can add a few more players to provide much needed depth.
In volleyball I’ll be looking to see which team can gel as a unit.
I want to see how Spearfish does with one of its tallest teams ever.
I also want to see if Lead-Deadwood and Belle Fourche take a step forward, or a step backwards.
In soccer, I will be looking to see just how talented the Spearfish boys’ soccer team is.
On the girls’ side, I will be looking to see which team is improving, and which team(s) is not performing up to expectations.
Right now I want to see if Belle Fourche’s teams are the real deal, or will have another season of “what if.”
In boys’ golf I want to see if Spearfish can win another Black Hills Conference title, or will a new conference champion be crowned.
I am also looking to see which cross country team will run to the front, and which team (s) will drop to the back of the pack.
Yes, it’s going to be an exciting high school fall sports season, and I look forward to getting out and seeing first hand how area teams do.
I say this every year, and I will continue to say it for as long as I continue to work at the Pioneer.
I encourage you to get out and support the athletes.
They need and deserve your support.
Be a “Positive Paul” instead of a “Negative Nancy.”
Keep the spotlight on the athletes where it truly belongs.
If you have nothing good to say, then say nothing at all.
Attending a sporting event is a privilege, not a right.
Just because you buy a ticket it doesn’t give you the right to yell at coaches, players, officials, or other fans.
See you at the sporting events!
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.