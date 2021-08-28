Thoughts from the sports desk

OPINION — This weekend marks the official start of the high school football fall sports season.
Though football actually started last week for Class B teams.
Its hard to believe, but soccer’s fall sports season will be reaching the halfway point this weekend, while football will just be starting its season in Class A, Class AA, and Class AAA.
Here are some early takeaways from the fall sports season.
While most sports are just starting their fall sports season, after this weekend soccer will be at the mid-point of its 2021 season.
Spearfish boys’ soccer team is 2-1-1 heading into Friday’s match-up against O’Gorman.
The Spartans are talented but need to start working as a cohesive unit if they want to contend for a state title.
After starting 0-2, the Spearfish girls’ soccer team defeated Mitchell 5-1 and Huron 8-0, to even their record at 2-2.
The girls’ are starting to gain confidence, and it shows in their play on the field.
The Belle Fourche girls’ soccer team has started the season 0-2.
They are a young team and it shows on the field.
They make take a few more lumps early this season, but as they gain more experience, they will get better.
The Belle Fourche boys’ soccer team has won three of their first four games under first year head coach Lucas Trimble.
If they can stay healthy they could be a surprise team by the time the Class A playoffs roll along.
The Sturgis Brown Scoopers boys’ soccer team is 1-1, while the Lady Scoopers have started the season 0-2.
The boys’ team lost 14 seniors off the 2020 team, so they are going through a rebuilding process.
The Lady Scoopers set winning the Black Hills Conference and making the state playoffs as team goals before the start of the season.
They need to kick it up a notch and get some wins this weekend, or they can kiss their hopes of winning a BHC title and making the playoffs goodbye.
Lead-Deadwood’s football team started off the season with a 52-0 win over Bennett County, to give Kyle Kooima his first win as the Golddiggers head football coach.
Lead-Deadwood plans on playing some “smash mouth” football this season, and their success this season hinges on the young offensive line staying healthy.
For cross country, boys’ golf, and girls’ tennis it’s still too early to determine how area teams will do.
It’s going to be interesting to see how area teams do in volleyball this season.
In my opinion, Spearfish and Belle Fourche are the top two teams in the Northern Black Hills, but don’t overlook Sturgis Brown.
The Lady Scoopers have a lot of seniors that haven’t played a lot on the varsity level, but as they gain experience, they have the talent to be a contender in the Black Hills Conference, and Class AA.
The fall sports season is definitely off and running and I can’t wait to see which athletes, and which teams shine.
Make sure you get out and cheer on, and support the local athletes and the local teams.
They need and deserve your support.
See you at the sporting events!
