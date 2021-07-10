Thoughts from the sports desk

OPINION — It’s hard to believe, but in a little over a month teams will start preparing for the 2021 fall sports season.
That’s hard to believe considering we just ended the spring sports season a little over a month ago.
Time flies.
In the past year there has been a lot of changes when it comes to coaches and administrators.
Black Hills State University will have a new director of athletics, a new soccer coach, a new cross country coach, and a new softball coach.
Padraic McMeel is the new director of athletics at Black Hills State.
He replaces Jhett Albers who retired in mid-June, after spending 22 years at Black Hills State, 16 years as the director of athletics.
McMeel comes to Black Hills State from the University of Arkansas at Monticello where he was the associate vice chancellor and director of athletics from 2018-2021.
Andrew Conniff is the new BHSU women’s soccer coach.
He replaces Justin Griffith who served as the interim head coach in the 2021 spring season following the dismissal of Mike Greco.
Conniff has most recently been the assistant director of coaching with the Black Hills Rapids Soccer Club where he coaches multiple teams including the U19 girls team
He was also the head men’s soccer coach at Colorado Mesa, and they were ranked as high as No. 17 in the nation.
Brian Medigovich is the new Black Hills State head cross country coach.
He replaces Jeremy Foley, who resigned earlier this spring after two seasons running the BHSU cross country program.
Medigovich spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach at Adams State.
While there he helped coach 18 All-Americans in cross country in 2018 and 2019, four individual indoor national champions in 2019, and he also coached the 2019 women’s indoor track and field and cross country national championship teams.
Aubrey Voboril is the new BHSU head women’s softball coach.
She replaces Marcell Harmon who spent the past two seasons as the Lady Yellow Jackets coach.
Lead-Deadwood High School has a new head football coach.
Kyle Kooima takes over the Golddiggers football program from Tom Tieszen, who resigned in June, after six seasons as Lead-Deadwood’s head football coach.
Kooima (pronounced KOY’-muh) spent the last seven years in the Castlewood school system, where he was an assistant football coach, along with his other duties.
This will be his first head coaching position.
Justin Griffith is the new Spearfish High School girls’ soccer coach.
He replaces Katrina Huft, who resigned earlier this spring after five seasons as the Lady Spartans head soccer coach.
Griffith spent last season as assistant and eventually the interim head coach of the Black Hills State women’s soccer team.
It will be interesting to see how these changes will affect the sports landscape in the Northern Black Hills.
This weekend is the CASA Spearfish Canyon half marathon/5K run.
I have a lot of respect and admiration for those who compete in this event.
Tonight and Sunday the Spearfish Sasquatch will host the Canyon County Spuds, in Expedition League baseball.
Tonight’s game is First Responders Night, and has a 6:35 p.m. start.
Sunday’s game is Super Heroes and Princess Night, and first pitch is scheduled for 4:35 p.m.
If you haven’t had a chance to check out the Sasquatch, you should.
This is a good event to attend and fun for the whole family.
See you at the sporting events!
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.