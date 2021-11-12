Thoughts from the sports desk

OPINION — I just returned back to work this week after taking a little sabbatical.
I spent time with my wife Reba, and I also spent time trying to chart a course for the future.
I am always trying to come up plans on how to navigate life’s twist and turns.
Sometimes those plans come to fruition, sometimes they don’t.
I’d like to say I’ve got things figured out, but I’d be lying if I said I did.
I did decide on a few things, and only time will tell whether they become reality or if they were just pipe dreams.
Time will tell.
Speaking of time, it is time for me to catch you up on a few things.
A big shout out to Parker Louks, who was recently named head coach of the Spearfish Post 164 American Legion baseball team.
He replaces Isaac Taylor, who resigned after two season due to he and his family moving to North Dakota.
Louks, served as a varsity assistant coach this past season, and he also was an assistant coach for the 14-year-old Teener team in 2019, before spending the last two years as the Spearfish Teeners’ head coach.
I have known Louks since I first started working at the Black Hills Pioneer in 2007.
Louks played in the Teeners’ program for one year before moving to the junior varsity and then to the varsity.
He always had a passion for baseball, and he is very knowledgeable in the sport.
Passion and knowlege doesn’t always mean success in sports, but it’s definitely a good start.
The biggest challenge is getting the players to buy into your philosophy for the program.
Louks’ junior varsity team finished third at state this year, so he must be doing something right.
While the fall sports season has ended for all of the area teams, the final football championship is today, while volleyball will hold its final state championships on Saturday, Nov. 18.
Faster than you can say so long fall sports season, its time to say hello winter sports season.
The Black Hills State men’s and women’s team are set to begin their preseason schedule.
The Lady Jackets played yesterday and will play again today at Minot State, while the Yellow Jackets men will be playing at the MSU-Denver Conference Challenge today and tomorrow.
Monday starts high school wrestling practice, with girls’ and boys’ basketball practice begins Nov. 22.
Here are some things I’m going to be looking for during the winter sports season.
The Spearfish High School girls’ basketball team has a new coach.
She is Dakota Barrie-Johnson.
She replaces Eric Lappe, who resigned earlier this spring after nine seasons as the Lady Spartans head coach.
Area sports fans will remember Barrie-Johnson when she was a member of the Black Hills State University women’s basketball team from 2010-2014.
She comes to Spearfish from Sioux Falls Roosevelt, where she was the head girls’ basketball coach and compiled a two-year record of 17-24.
SF Roosevelt finished 8-11 this past season.
It will be interesting to see what style of basketball she brings to Spearfish, and how long it takes the players to adapt to this new style.
I will be interested in seeing which area high school wrestling team will reign supreme.
I will be looking to see if the Black Hills State women’s basketball team will repeat as Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference champs.
Mark Nore begins his 20th season as the Lady Jackets head coach.
They have several players returning from last year’s team and it will be interesting which player, or players, steps up and takes over the leadership role.
These are just a few of the many intriguing story lines that will unfold during the 2021-22 winter sports season.
I can’t wait to see all these athletes show off their talents.
I got a feeling there will be more memories that will be made, and people will be talking about them for years to come.
If you get the chance, I encourage you to get out and support area athletes and teams.
They work hard and need, and deserve your support.
See you at the sporting events!
