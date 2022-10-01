OPINION — The 2022 fall season is rapidly coming to an end.
After next week boys’ golf and tennis will have completed their season, while soccer and cross country, volleyball, and football are not far behind.
It’s been a crazy fall season for area teams.
Some teams experienced the thrill of victory, while other teams dealt with the agony of defeat.
What impressed me most that win or lose, the athletes held their head high, and continued to give it their all.
Those that came out winners didn’t gloat, but kept their eye on the prize, which is a state title.
Those that lost didn’t hang their head and give up, but instead continued to fight until the end.
They weren’t fighting for a trip to state, or personal recognition, but they were fighting for pride; pride in knowing they did the best they could do, and pride in the fact they did not quit.
They may not win a trophy or go to state, but in the end, they are truly winners.
Some things about the fall season stuck out to me, and I thought I’d share them with you, my loyal readers.
I was impressed with the job Shelby Richards has done in her first year as the Spearfish High School volleycoach.
She has changed the culture of the Spartan volleyball program, and you can see that in how the girls play on the court, and how they act off the court.
There is a new enthusiasm in the volleyball program, that hasn’t been seen in sometime.
Not only with the players, but the fans as well.
I remember Richards from her volleyball days at Belle Fourche.
She coaches with the same passion as she did when she played for the Lady Broncs, and the kids in the program are starting to buy into her philosophy. It shows on the court.
The future is bright for the Spearfish volleyball program, and I can’t wait to see what they do in the future.
The Black Hills State football team is having a successful start to their season.
Head Coach Josh Breske and his Yellow Jackets have started the season 4-0 and are first in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference standings.
They have created quite a buzz in the Spearfish community as they have gotten off to such a great start.
The players have finally bought in to Breske’s system.
I know I use the phrase “bought in” when it pertains to coaches and players, but I do that for a reason.
A coach wants to run a program a certain way, and if the players don’t believe in that system the program will never be successful.
When players “buy in” to the coach’s philosophy, then and only then, can a team take strides in the right direction, and enjoy success.
Black Hills State faces rival South Dakota Mines tonight, at 6 p.m., in Rapid City.
They will be battling for the Homestake Trophy, and I wouldn’t bet against the Yellow Jackets from bringing the trophy back to Spearfish for the first time since 2019.
Congrats to the Spearfish boys golf team for winning their ninth Black Hills Conference title.
Eric Ligtenberg, the Spartans head golf coach, has done a great job with the program, and now they have set their sights on bringing back hardware from the Class AA state golf tournament, Monday and Tuesday, in Mitchell.
They will compete against some of the bigger East River schools, but I would not be surprised if they won some hardware.
This year, I have seen a lot of great athletes show off their athletic skills.
One athlete in particular stood out to me this year.
Allison Mollman from Lead-Deadwood High School.
Truth be told, I have always enjoyed watching Mollman play volleyball and basketball.
Every team program needs a Mollman on their team.
No matter the sport, she plays with heart and passion, and always gives 110%.
She is always upbeat, and win or lose, she is always encouraging her teammates to play hard and keep their heads in the game.
Mollman is a senior this year, and she will be missed but I have no doubt she will be a winner in everything she does, even if it doesn’t look that way on the scoreboard.
She has the right mindset, drive, and passion, that every athlete and non-athlete should try to achieve.
There are so many other great things I have witnessed while covering sports in the Northern Black Hills.
If you haven’t got to watch any of the area teams yet, I encourage you to do so.
These athletes give their blood, sweat, and tears for the chance to show off their athletic skills. They need and deserve your support.
See you at the sporting events!
