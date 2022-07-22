Thoughts from the sports desk

OPINION — As we enter the last week of July, there are still a lot of area sporting events to attend.
A playoff berth will be at stake.
Sunday, July 24 through Saturday, July 31 are the dates for this year’s Days of ’76 rodeo, in Deadwood.
This year is special, because the Days of ‘76 Rodeo will be holding its centennial celebration.
Days of ‘76 Rodeo is a fun event to take the whole family to.
The Days of ’76 gets bigger and better every year, which is why this year they decided to make it a seven-day event, instead of the traditional five days.
If you have never been, you owe it to yourself, and your family to go.
American Legion baseball season wraps up its season with state tournaments beginning next week.
The first week in August also signifies the start of football and soccer practices.
And a few weeks later the other fall sports begin practice with the fall sports season falling not long after that.
Tuesday through SaturdayThe Spearfish Sasquatch wood-bat baseball team will finish their regular season at home against the Badlands Big Sticks
The Sasquatch are in contention for a for a playoff spot in the Great Plains Division, in the Independence League Baseball.
If you have never been to a Sasquatch game, I encourage you to go.
I have never heard anyone say they had a bad time at a Sasquatch game.
Eric Schmidt, the Sasquatch owner/general manager and his staff should be commended for finding ways to keep the fans and the kids entertained.
They definitely make the whole Spearfish Sasquatch baseball experience enjoyable for everyone.
The players get involved too,
They stand around first base and they high five the kids as they started running the bases during the seventh-inning stretch.
Plus the different contests they do with kids at the bottom of each inning.
Let’s not forget the Squatch Dog. Describing it does no justice. Try it, you’ll like it
The players also make themselves available after the game to interact with the kids, and adult fans, and take photos and sign autographs.
I love that.
That’s the way all sporting events should be.
No egos.
No politics.
Just having fun.
That’s the way sports should be, no matter what level they are playing at.
Switching gears, how many people have heard of a baseball team called the Savannah Bananas?
I hadn’t until a few nights ago when my good friend, Kip Mau, came up to me at a Sasquatch game and told me about them.
When I got home I checked the videosout and they are hilarious.
The Savannah Bananas are a collegiate wood bat-baseball team based in Savannah, Ga.
The Bananas compete in the Coastal Plain League (CPL) in the West division. The team was founded in 2016 and has played at Grayson Stadium since its inaugural season.
They are considered the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball.
They have sold out their 25 home games every season, drawing a total of 85,000 fans, except during the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to COVID, where they scaled back attendance to keep people safe, before retuning things to normal this year.
Their motto is “fans first, entertain always.”
They are hilarious. I wish we had something like that here.
I encourage you to check out their videos on You Tube.
Get ready to get your laugh on.
I will close my column with some quotes on sportsmanship.
Enjoy.
“Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence wins championships — Michael Jordan
“After I hit a home run I had a habit of running the bases with my head down. I figured the pitcher already felt bad enough without me showing him up rounding the bases.
— Mickey Mantle
Sports inculcate something in you that no institution, family or friendship can. A quality that eventually emanate from you, something called Sportsmanship.
— Sandeep Sahajpal
“RUN when you can, WALK if you have to, CRAWL if you must. JUST NEVER GIVE UP!
— Dean Karnazes.
“Life is a game. Have the sportsmanship to enjoy it.”
— Tapan Ghosh
See you at the sporting events!
