Thoughts from the sports desk

OPINION — Today is the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby.
The Kentucky Derby is considered to be best event in sports, and in my opinion, second to none.
Being born and raised in Kentucky, the Derby is one of my favorite days of the year.
Louisville isn’t the only place you can find a Derby Day party in the state of Kentucky.
You can pretty much find a Derby Day party anywhere in the state of Kentucky.
Some bring their TV outside to watch the races and have a big barbecue with family and friends, while others have a smaller gathering indoors.
But one thing is certain: no matter where or how you celebrate the Kentucky Derby you will have fun.
The Kentucky Derby is a race for 3-year-old thoroughbred horses, and it is the first leg of the Triple Crown.
A total of 20 horses, who qualified by earning points during the 2021-22 Road to the Kentucky Derby race series, will compete.
The 1¼-mile race runs on the dirt track at Churchill Downs.
The winning purse for 2022 is $3 million.
Here are some fun facts about the Kentucky Derby that you may not know.
How old is the Kentucky Derby?
The Kentucky Derby has been held every year since 1875 and has been staged on the first Saturday in May every year, with two exceptions.
The 1945 Derby was held June 9 because of World War II, and the 2020 Kentucky Derby was held Sept. 5 during the coronavirus pandemic.
Who won the first Kentucky Derby?
Aristides was the first Kentucky Derby winner.
How many horses have run in the Kentucky Derby since it first started in 1875?
Since 1875, there have been 1,957 starters in the Kentucky Derby.
How many horses can run in the Kentucky Derby?
The field has been limited to 20 starters each year since 1975. This is the largest field for any single race in America.
The 1974 Derby featured the most starters (23), while the 1892 and 1905 Derby races had the fewest starters (three).
What letter has the most Kentucky Derby winners’ names started with?
Horses beginning with the letter ‘S’ have won the Kentucky Derby 19 times, the last of which was Super Saver in 2010.
There have been no winners whose names begin with the letters ‘Q’, ‘X’ or ‘Y’.
Has a Kentucky Derby winner ever sired a Kentucky Derby winner?
Yes, 12.
1895 winner Halma sired 1902 winner Alan-a-Dale, 1926 winner Bubbling Over sired 1932 winner Burgoo King, 1928 winner Reigh Count sired 1943 winner Count Fleet, 1930 winner Gallant Fox sired 1935 winner Omaha, 1936 winner Bold Venture sired 1946 winner Assault and 1950 winner Middleground, 1944 winner Pensive sired 1949 winner Ponder, 1943 winner Count Fleet sired 1951 winner Count Turf, 1949 winner Ponder sired 1956 winner Needles, 1954 winner Determine sired 1962 winner Decidedly, 1955 winner Swaps sired 1963 winner Chateaugay, 1977 winner Seattle Slew sired 1984 winner Swale, and 1990 winner Unbridled sired 1996 winner Grindstone
What post-position has won the most Kentucky Derbys?
Since 1930, the winningest post has been post-position 5 with 10 wins, followed by post 10, with nine wins.
Who is the biggest long shot in history to win the Kentucky Derby?
In 1913, 91-1 longshot Donerail was the first to cross the finish line among the small field of eight horses. Bred, owned, and trained by Thomas P. Hayes, Donerail beat favorite Ten Point by a half-length.
A $2 Win bet on Donerail paid out $184.90.
Have any female jockeys won the Kentucky Derby?
No.
Though six women have competed in nine runnings, with Rosie Napravnik’s fifth-place finish on Mylute the best finish in 2013.
Have any jockeys won back-to-back Kentucky Derbys?
Yes, five.
1890-91: Isaac Murphy with Riley and Kingman, 1901-02: Jimmy Winkfield with His Eminence and Alan-a-Dale, 1972-73: Ron Turcotte with Riva Ridge and Secretariat, 1982-83: Eddie Delahoussaye with Gato del Sol and Sunny’s Halo, 2009-10: Calvin Borel with Mine That Bird and Super Saver, and 2014-15: Victor Espinoza with California Chrome and American Pharoah
The Kentucky Derby is called “the Greatest Two Minutes in Sports.”
Who is my favorite for the Kentucky Derby?
I like Messier and White Abarrio, but my choice to win the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby is Epicenter.
If it rains, which they are predicting for early this morning at Churchill Downs, and depending on how much rain they get and what shape the track is in, I may have to re-evaluate my choice.
I may re-evaluate my choice after getting more information from the experts, but one thing is certain, I can’t wait until they say “riders up.”
Then I can sing one song for my Old Kentucky home, my old Kentucky home faraway.
See you at the sporting events!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.