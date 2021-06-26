Thoughts from the sports desk

OPINION — With summertime officially here, people will be looking for family outings to do outdoors.
My number one choice for a family outing is fishing.
I love fishing.
I remember all the times I went fishing with my dad.
They were great times, and they resulted in some great memories that I will always cherish.
If you love baseball you can choose between American Legion baseball and Expedition League baseball, not to mention youth baseball and softball here.
Spearfish, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis have American Legion baseball and going to watch any of these teams play would be a perfect family outing.
Attending a Spearfish Sasquatch baseball game is another option.
They have theme nights at every home game, and the have fireworks the last Friday of every month.
If you have never attended a Sasquatch game you don’t know what you are missing.
It’s a fun family outing.
If you have younger kids I’m sure they’d love to meet the team mascot, Sampson. Sampson has a unique way of interacting with the kids and putting smiles on their faces.
Plus the food there is delicious.
If you’ve never had a Squatch Dog, you don’t know what you are missing.
No Sasquatch game would be complete without a Squatch Dog.
Going to a youth league baseball game is another fun event to watch.
Some of these kids are future stars of American Legion baseball, some will go on to play college baseball, and some could possibly play preofessional baseball.
There will be different rodeos throughout the summer.
The Black Hills Roundup in Belle Fourche runs June 30 through July 4.
I still remember my first time going to the Black Hills Roundup.
Even though I was there in a work capacity, I still enjoyed the experience and have memories form the event that will last a lifetime.
The same thing can be said for the Days of ’76 Rodeo in Deadwood.
This year’s Days of ‘76 Rodeo will be July 26-31.
I am always in awe at how these cowboys and cowgirls do what they do in the various events.
They work hard to do what they do so they can perform at the highest level, and it shows when they are in the arena performing.
Another example of how hard work pays off.
Thee are also various marathons, the CASA half-mile and 5K (July 10), and the Leading Ladies Marathon (Aug. 22).
A lot of families do these marathons together, and make memories that are priceless, and last a lifetime.
There are other things you can do like go camping, hiking and bike riding through various spots in the beautiful Northern Black Hills.
I encourage you to get out this summer and enjoy everything the Northern Black Hills has to offer.
See you at the sporting events!
