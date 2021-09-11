Thoughts from the sports desk

OPINION — OK people.
Time for another refresher course.
Good sportsmanship, yes.
Bad sportsmanship, no.
Seems simple enough, but unfortunately it is not.
At least three or four times a year I address this topic, and you’d think by now people would get that bad sportsmanship is unacceptable and is not tolerated on any level.
Whether its peewee/youth sports, club sports, middle school sports, high school sports, college sports or professional sports, just say no to bad sportsmanship.
The majority of people get this concept.Unfortunately there are still those who refuse to follow rules because they say it’s their God given right to say what they want, and do what they want anytime they please.
To me it’s another case of entitlement.
But let somebody do and say the exact thing, and these same people want to cry foul and say they can’t do that because “it infringes on my rights and my religious beliefs.”
Religion, like politics, has no place in sports.
Some people who have the misconception that buying a ticket to a sporting event gives them the right to act any way they please.
They claim that buying a ticket gives them carte blanche to say or do whatever they want while they are there, without any repercussions.
They couldn’t be more wrong.
Buying a ticket to a sporting event grants you the privilege to watch that event.
That is stated before each high school sporting event when the public address announcer says the event is “a privilege to watch, depending on the conduct of those at the facility.”
Still some people want to test it and see how far they can push the envelope.
Just an FYI, people have been escorted out of sporting events for their poor behavior before.
One spectator has already been ejected from a sporting event this year.
It’s not the first time I’ve seen someone ejected from a sporting contest for bad behavior, and sadly it won’t be the last.
People wonder why young athletes don’t want to play sports, why good coaches don’t want to coach anymore, and why officials don’t want to officiate anymore.
I can sum it in up in three words.
Not worth it.
Not worth the hard work and sacrifices that players, coaches, and officials make on a daily basis only to have fans say derogatory things about you and your family because a call didn’t go their team’s way.
That’s why South Dakota and other states are experiencing a shortage of players, coaches, and officials.
Just not worth the hassle.
The love and joy they once had for sports, has turned into disappointment and frustration.
Sadly this isn’t the first time I’ve written about this subject.
People have had chances to speak up and put a stop to it, but instead have chosen to remain silent because they don’t want them or their family to face repercussions.
Now when it happens to one of their own family members or friends they aren’t afraidto talk about it and they demand justice, but when it involves someone else, they don’t want to get involved.
Until people decide enough is enough and bad sportsmanship has no place in sports, or any other aspect of life for that matter, things will never change.
Legendary football coach Lou Holtz was once asked what is the difference in football players today and football players from 50 years ago.
He replied, “Simple, today’s athletes talk about rights and privileges, and the players 50 years ago talked about obligations and responsibilities.”
No truer words have been spoken, though there are those who will say “he’s not talking about me.” Or they will say “how dare he say that. Who is he to judge me.”
In reality, he’s not judging you, it’s your guilty concious telling you that you’re wrong for thinking you are entitled to do whatever you want without any repercussions.
Maybe you should listen, for once.
See you at the sporting events!
